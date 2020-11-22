Margaret Lee Hurst Clear
May 28, 1928 - November 21, 2020
Margaret Lee Hurst Clear, 92, of Vinton, Virginia, entered new life on Saturday, November 21, 2020.
She was born in Bedford County, Virginia to Bethel Lee and Annie Wright Hurst. In addition to her parents, Margaret was predeceased by her devoted husband of 42 years, Benton Brooks Clear; her brother, William Milton Hurst; her sister, Virginia Dare Johnson; nephew, Ron Fisher; stepson, William Elcan; special aunt, Ada Wagner; and many cherished relatives.
Margaret is survived by her niece, Priscilla McCune and husband, Frank, of Blain, Pennsylvania, and nephew, Joseph Crenshaw and wife, Gay, of Gunter, Texas. Other survivors include dear friends, Yhome Murphy, Ruthanne Sexton, Cliff Chumley; and an extended family of Clears, Elcans, Dooleys, Wagners, Quesenberrys, Bowles, and Gordons.
Margaret led a long and productive life grounded in faith. Her earliest church experiences were at Jeters Chapel Church of the Brethren. Later she and Benton were active in the expansion years at Mineral Springs Baptist Church. At Thrasher Memorial United Methodist Church, they found a church home rich in mission work, musical opportunities, participation in the Pedigo Bible Class, and regular worship. She was honored to be invited to present her oil paintings in a 2010 exhibit at Thrasher. Well into her seventies she participated in handbell groups and line dancing.
Working and achieving were lifelong values. Margaret learned about retail work in her teen years at jewelry stores and pharmacies in Downtown Roanoke. She furthered her education at National Business College. She was an active partner with Benton in his electrical contracting firm, Clear, Bullock of Martinsville. They were proud of major projects in Virginia and surrounding states including Roanoke Memorial Hospital, the Roanoke Civic Center, Kings Daughters Hospital in Staunton, and similar electrical work in Martinsburg, West Virginia, and Harrison, Arkansas.
During these busy years, Margaret became an accomplished horsewoman, showing horses at many locations in Virginia and Tennessee. She also found time to be a homemaker and to work in The Miss Virginia Pageant. She loved the work of community improvement, especially highway/road improvement.
After Benton's death, Margaret found joy in the companionship of her long-time friend, Bill Jones, and his family. As her health declined, she was able to remain in her home with assistance from loving friends and relatives including Suzanne Sexton, Ralph and Jewell Dooley, Forest and Mary Wagner, and Ed and Deanna Gordon.
A very special thanks is extended to her caregivers including Dottie, Pat, Brooke, and Debra. Margaret was blessed to have a number of medical professionals. She developed a special bond with JoLee Preston, NP-C and Kimberly Matthews, D.O.
The Funeral Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Thrasher Memorial United Methodist Church with Pastor B. Failes officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Vinton. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.