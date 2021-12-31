Menu
Margaret Hayden Lees
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gregg L. Mason Funeral Home
10936 NE 6TH Avenue
Miami, FL
Margaret Hayden Lees

September 5, 1954 - December 1, 2021

With extreme sadness we announce the passing of Margaret Hayden Lees on December 1, 2021.

Born in Bedford, Virginia, on September 5, 1954, to Charlie and Edna Hayden, she was a beloved wife, sister, aunt, grandmother, niece, and friend during her incredible life of 67 years. A life filled with love, Margaret was a treasured big sister to Carolyn Hayden Johnson, a devoted aunt to Monica T. Winfree, and she spent 33 wonderful years and eleven months with her loving husband, David Lees.

We will remember Margaret for her loving nature, beautiful smile, and her spiritual fortitude. Her love of Jehovah God and neighbor was evident in the way that she lived her life as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. We will miss her dearly, but we are grateful for the time we had to spend with her. We will always feel her presence in our hearts.

A virtual memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at 2 p.m.

Margaret Lees Memorial Service may be viewed on YouTube www.youtube.com using the following link: https://youtu.be/Crx_zrpoyp4
Published by Roanoke Times from Dec. 31, 2021 to Jan. 1, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
1
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
FL
I am in shock and disbelieve. WOW, Rest in Peace. You was someone special to me.
Rolanda Delancy
Family
February 10, 2022
Brother Lees, I was shocked to view your beloved wife´s passing in the local papers. I truly enjoyed photographing your wedding 33 years ago. It is my wish that you find solace in the many memories you would´ve shared and most of all in the master´s arms.
Allan Francis
January 1, 2022
