Margaret Hayden Lees
September 5, 1954 - December 1, 2021
With extreme sadness we announce the passing of Margaret Hayden Lees on December 1, 2021.
Born in Bedford, Virginia, on September 5, 1954, to Charlie and Edna Hayden, she was a beloved wife, sister, aunt, grandmother, niece, and friend during her incredible life of 67 years. A life filled with love, Margaret was a treasured big sister to Carolyn Hayden Johnson, a devoted aunt to Monica T. Winfree, and she spent 33 wonderful years and eleven months with her loving husband, David Lees.
We will remember Margaret for her loving nature, beautiful smile, and her spiritual fortitude. Her love of Jehovah God and neighbor was evident in the way that she lived her life as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. We will miss her dearly, but we are grateful for the time we had to spend with her. We will always feel her presence in our hearts.
A virtual memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at 2 p.m.
Margaret Lees Memorial Service may be viewed on YouTube www.youtube.com
using the following link: https://youtu.be/Crx_zrpoyp4
Published by Roanoke Times from Dec. 31, 2021 to Jan. 1, 2022.