Margaret Newcomb Leonard
April 8, 1936 - March 28, 2022
Margaret Newcomb Leonard, 85, passed from this life on Monday, March 28, 2022, after a long battle with dementia. She spent much of her life in the New River Valley and was proud to be descended from many families who had an impact on local history. Margaret attended Bluefield College and completed her bachelor's degree at the Women's Division of Virginia Polytechnic Institute. Soon after, she met an engineering student who became the love of her life, and they enjoyed 62 years of marriage.
Margaret was a mother, educator, businesswoman, volunteer, and friend to many. She taught history and English in Pulaski County and maintained contact with students throughout her life. She helped establish the learning center at Purdue University. She was actively involved in faculty wives' clubs at Penn State, Purdue University, and Virginia Tech. She volunteered at area hospitals and served as an officer in the Virginia Auxiliary of Hospital Volunteers. She was proud to have been appointed to the Bluefield College Board of Trustees and was honored to be inducted into the Gallery of Distinguished Graduates of that school.
Margaret was a cunning card player and a lifelong fan of many sports. She was welcoming, gracious, and generous to everyone she encountered. She enjoyed meeting new people and embodied Southern hospitality so well, she could make everyone feel at ease and could learn the entire life stories of strangers within minutes of meeting them. She thought of friends of her children and grandchildren as family and she always welcomed everyone with open arms. She always had extra food on hand for unexpected guests (especially her homemade brownies).
Margaret leaves behind her husband, Robert Leonard; sons, Robert Leonard Jr. and John Leonard; children-in-law, Lori Davis Leonard and Bobby Bell; granddaughters, Danielle Akers and Stephanie Weber; grandsons-in-law, Andrew Akers and Charles Weber; and three beloved and loveable great-grandchildren, Connor, Sutton, and Landon.
Don't be sad but remember the good times. Be glad that her pain is gone, and she is reunited with her beloved parents and has begun her new life in the ever after where she will welcome us one day. Her family will honor her with a private graveside service.
The Leonard family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
.
MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 30, 2022.