AnnarinoMargaret MaysOctober 5, 2020Margaret Mays Annarino, 75, of Roanoke, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020.A celebration of life service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020, at the chapel of John M. Oakey & Son, Salem, with Pastor Daniel Palmer officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.An online guestbook is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com