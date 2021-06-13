Menu
Margaret Gibson "Peggy" Miller
Hampton High School
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Margaret "Peggy" Gibson Miller

March 18, 2020

Margaret "Peggy" Gibson Miller died in her sleep, after a short illness on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was the loving wife and best friend to John Miller and the best Mom a son could have to Jack Miller and will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

Peggy moved to Salem, Va., in 1984, with her husband and son and truly found a "home town". Peggy was born and raised in Hampton, Va., and graduated from Hampton High School and Radford University. She was related to the Morgan and Bailey families of Pulaski County and was interested in researching genealogy and family history.

She was very active in her adopted home town of Salem where she volunteered for the Salem Museum and Historical Society as the gift shop manager and served on the board for one term.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Richard Harold Gibson Jr. and Hazel Morgan Gibson. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, John Miller; son, Jack Miller, wife, Laura, and grandsons, Luke Miller and Jacob Miller; sisters, Cathryn Kibler (Jim) and Carolyn Gilbert (Bill); and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their appreciation for the home hospice team from Amedisys for the care and love they provided during her final months.

A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem with the Rev. Dr. Michael Condrey officiating.

Friends may visit with the family from 1 p.m. until the service hour at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Salem Museum and Historical Society at 801 East Main Street, Salem, VA 24153.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
