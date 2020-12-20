Margaret H. Plunkett
March 15, 1934 - December 16, 2020
Margaret Plunkett left her earthly body on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, joining her husband of 63 years, Aubrey "Paw Paw" Plunkett, and her son, Jimmy, in heaven. Known as "Maw Maw" to almost everyone that knew her, she was a formidable woman who loved fiercely and accepted everyone at her table. Born on March 15, 1934, she had a hardscrabble childhood in depression-era Dallas, Texas, before marrying an airman and moving to Virginia.
She raised four children, Carol, Jimmy, Alan and Joyce. Despite having four children of her own, she was a mother to many more including eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her son-in law, Tim Bailey, and nieces and nephews. She was a woman who never knew a stranger and all were welcome to Sunday dinner at Maw Maw's house.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that everyone choose to wear a mask in public and around the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. Though COVID-19 may not be any worse than a cold to the young and healthy, you never know whose grandmother you are infecting.
Services will be private.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 20, 2020.