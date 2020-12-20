Menu
Margaret H. Plunkett
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Margaret H. Plunkett

March 15, 1934 - December 16, 2020

Margaret Plunkett left her earthly body on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, joining her husband of 63 years, Aubrey "Paw Paw" Plunkett, and her son, Jimmy, in heaven. Known as "Maw Maw" to almost everyone that knew her, she was a formidable woman who loved fiercely and accepted everyone at her table. Born on March 15, 1934, she had a hardscrabble childhood in depression-era Dallas, Texas, before marrying an airman and moving to Virginia.

She raised four children, Carol, Jimmy, Alan and Joyce. Despite having four children of her own, she was a mother to many more including eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her son-in law, Tim Bailey, and nieces and nephews. She was a woman who never knew a stranger and all were welcome to Sunday dinner at Maw Maw's house.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that everyone choose to wear a mask in public and around the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. Though COVID-19 may not be any worse than a cold to the young and healthy, you never know whose grandmother you are infecting.

Services will be private.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com.

Simpson Funeral Home is serving the family.

Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory

5160 Peters Creek Rd.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 20, 2020.
Simpson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your lost you all will be in my prayers your mother was so nice and kind to me
Ina Headrick
December 20, 2020
Your family is in our thoughts and prayers. In Christian Love, Anne, Bo, Kathy and Steve Pagans
The Pagans
December 20, 2020
I am sorry for your lost my prayers are with you
Minnix Family
December 20, 2020
