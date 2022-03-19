Menu
Margaret Groff "Peggy" Reed
FUNERAL HOME
Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc
1300 N Franklin St
Christiansburg, VA
Margaret "Peggy" Groff Reed

Margaret "Peggy" Groff Reed of Christiansburg, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022, at the age of 71. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louise S. and Richard M. Groff of Roanoke, Virginia; her brothers, Richard G. Groff of Bradenton, Fla., and William S. Groff of Dillwyn, Va.

She is survived by her devoted husband, G.M. Reed "Mick"; her daughter, Patricia R. Kinkle "Trish" and Bill of Philadelphia, Pa.; her son, R. Jackson Reed "Jack" and Suzanne of Smithfield, Va.; her sister, Patricia G. Love "Patty" of Richmond, Va.; brother-in-law, Steve Reed of Richmond, Va.; and her niece, Anne M. Love and Isaac Butler of Brooklyn, N.Y. Peggy leaves behind four loving grandchildren, Emily Reed, Micah Kinkle, Isaiah Kinkle, and Ariella Kinkle and great-niece, Iris Butler. Peggy was born on February 7, 1951, in Atlanta, Ga., and moved with her family to Roanoke, Va., where she attended elementary school and graduated from Cave Spring High School. Peggy never met a stranger, ensuring that every person she came in contact with got to experience her laughter and love. She was always true to herself, devoted her life to her family and cherished for her selflessness.

Visitation will be held at Horne Funeral Home, 1300 N. Franklin St., Christiansburg, Va., from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 10 a.m., followed by interment in Sunset Cemetery. Condolences may be left at hornefuneralservice.com/obituaries.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Court Appointed Special Advocates of Philadelphia in her name. She was so proud of her daughter's work at CASA and would be honored to contribute to their mission.

Published by Roanoke Times from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Horne Funeral Home
1300 N, Christiansburg, VA
Mar
22
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Horne Funeral Home Chapel
1300 N, Christiansburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc
So sorry for your loss. You and your family will be in our prayers.
Carolyn Robbins
March 21, 2022
I will never forget your crazy laugh. May you rest in peace.
Temeka Bennett
March 20, 2022
Jack
Family
March 19, 2022
I am so sad to hear about Peggy. We became friends while working together at Carilion. She was so much fun to be around and kept me laughing. Loved her very much.
Lori Gardner
Friend
March 19, 2022
