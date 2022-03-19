Margaret "Peggy" Groff Reed
Margaret "Peggy" Groff Reed of Christiansburg, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022, at the age of 71. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louise S. and Richard M. Groff of Roanoke, Virginia; her brothers, Richard G. Groff of Bradenton, Fla., and William S. Groff of Dillwyn, Va.
She is survived by her devoted husband, G.M. Reed "Mick"; her daughter, Patricia R. Kinkle "Trish" and Bill of Philadelphia, Pa.; her son, R. Jackson Reed "Jack" and Suzanne of Smithfield, Va.; her sister, Patricia G. Love "Patty" of Richmond, Va.; brother-in-law, Steve Reed of Richmond, Va.; and her niece, Anne M. Love and Isaac Butler of Brooklyn, N.Y. Peggy leaves behind four loving grandchildren, Emily Reed, Micah Kinkle, Isaiah Kinkle, and Ariella Kinkle and great-niece, Iris Butler. Peggy was born on February 7, 1951, in Atlanta, Ga., and moved with her family to Roanoke, Va., where she attended elementary school and graduated from Cave Spring High School. Peggy never met a stranger, ensuring that every person she came in contact with got to experience her laughter and love. She was always true to herself, devoted her life to her family and cherished for her selflessness.
Visitation will be held at Horne Funeral Home, 1300 N. Franklin St., Christiansburg, Va., from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 10 a.m., followed by interment in Sunset Cemetery. Condolences may be left at hornefuneralservice.com/obituaries
.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Court Appointed Special Advocates of Philadelphia in her name. She was so proud of her daughter's work at CASA and would be honored to contribute to their mission.
Published by Roanoke Times from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2022.