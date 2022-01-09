Menu
Margaret G. and Thomas J. Rine
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Margaret G. & Thomas J. Rine

Margaret Glauser Rine, 73, and Thomas James Rine, also 73, of Cloverdale, Virginia, have taken their enduring love of each other to heaven. Tom passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 and Margaret joined him on Friday, January 7, 2022.

Tom was born in Washington, Pa. and Margaret in Wheeling, W.Va. The couple lived in Wheeling for more than 20 years before moving to Cloverdale, Va.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Clara B. and Albert T. Rine; sisters, Mary Ruth Teufel and Lola Jean Meyers; and brother, Bill Rine. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Mary W. and Edgar S. Glauser and her brother, Bob Glauser.

Margaret and Tom are survived by their children, Lynn (Bill) Swann, of White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. and Brad (Karen) Rine of Canonsburg, Pa. All those who knew them knew they adored their six grandchildren, Timothy (Taylor) Rine of Huntsville, Ala., Natalie Rine of New York, N.Y., Sara Swann of Silver Spring, Md., Rebekah Rine of Canonsburg, Pa., Bennett Rine of Los Angeles, Calif. and Emily Swann of Madrid, Spain. They are also survived by Margaret's sister, Jane (Mark) Burkhart; her sister-in-law, Peggy Glauser; Tom's brother, Richard (Patricia) Rine; his sister-in-law, Mary Lou Rine; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Known for their unending support of family, friends and strangers, Tom is fondly remembered as a baseball and softball coach and businessman and Margaret for her nearly 20 years as a preschool teacher, 4-H club leader and avid gardener.

As high school sweethearts, their love was like a storybook, he was a basketball player and she was a cheerleader. Married for 54 years, they experienced many ups and downs but enjoyed life together and encouraged their children, grandchildren, teams and students to believe in themselves and follow their dreams.

For friends in the Roanoke area, visitation will be held at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A celebration of life will be held in Wheeling, W.Va. in May or June.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Read Mountain Fire & Rescue Department (http://www.rmfrd.org/) or Feeding America (https://www.feedingamerica.org/).

Simpson Funeral Home

5160 Peters Creek Road Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Jan
12
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Lynn, Brad, Karen & families~ I was saddened to read of the passing of your parents. I am so very sorry...
Julie Deibert Lindsay
January 13, 2022
Jane, my deepest sympathy to you and your family on the passing of your sister and brother-in-law. I am so sorry for your loss.
Lynn Adams
Other
January 12, 2022
Fond memories of them coming to the Greenbrier what a Loving coupe Deepest sympathy to this Dear Family just know that we care sincere condolences First Baptist church wss officer´s and members rev GregE Scott pastor
Pastor GregE Scott
Friend
January 11, 2022
Lynn - there are no words that can express how deeply sorry I am for your loss. I am thinking and praying for you and your family.
Jen Mayo
Other
January 11, 2022
Linda Beltran
January 10, 2022
Our hearts are truly broken. But so thankful for the beautiful memories we are left with. Tom and Margaret will forever be etched in our hearts. We love you and Until we meet again.
Jim and Gail mayhue
Friend
January 9, 2022
