Margret and Willy has and always will hold a special place in my heart. I love them like they are my own family. Most of all I will miss her smile and getting to sit in and catch up, She would always say; so what´s new with you and ask about the girls. She loved looking at their pictures and even more so when they would come to work with me. I picture them on the sail boat enjoying Eternity eternity together. I´m sure Willie has already showed her a bridge made of gold that he has built in heaven

Via Family Friend September 10, 2021