Margaret Calhoun McGowan Robertson
November 2, 1931 - September 6, 2021
Margaret Calhoun McGowan Robertson, age 89, died peacefully at home on Monday, September 6, 2021. Born on November 2, 1931, in Columbia, S.C., she was the eldest daughter of the late Virginia Lancaster McGowan and Franklin Pierce McGowan of Columbia. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, William Harveycutter Robertson of Salem.
Margaret was always proud of her South Carolina and family heritage. She grew up in Columbia as the older sister to Judge Frank McGowan (deceased) and Virginia McGowan Smith. She matriculated to Converse College, graduating in 1952 after attending Dreher High School in Columbia and skipping the twelfth grade. Majoring in math at Converse, Margaret was well prepared to begin her career with Wachovia Bank in Charlotte, N.C. Within just a few years, she had risen to the role of head teller which was the highest position for any woman with the Bank in Charlotte at that time. Her college roommate introduced her to one of her cousins, William (Willie) Robertson of Salem and quickly they were smitten. The two married in 1957 and initially settled in Frankfort, Ky. Margaret's career shifted to that of mother and homemaker after their daughter Virginia was born in 1958 and son Will in 1962. The family moved to Salem in 1960 when they started Robertson Construction Co., Inc. to be closer to family. Margaret was an active volunteer in the Junior League of the Roanoke Valley, the Salem Junior Guild, Salem Racquet & Swim Club and North Cross School. While a member of St Paul's Episcopal Church, she would sometimes cross the street to enjoy a service at the Salem Presbyterian Church.
More than anything else, Margaret loved and supported her family and developed enduring friendships with many in Salem. She was proud of and adored her children and grandchildren. She continued to feel close to her South Carolina roots and in retirement, Willie and Margaret enjoyed a second home and great friends in Pawleys Island, S.C.
She is survived by two children, daughter, Virginia Robertson Summerell and her husband, J.J., of Greensboro, N.C.; son, William Gordon Robertson and his wife, Shari-Ann, of Williamsburg, Va.; and six grandchildren, Amelia Summerell (Bill Gerath), Lee Summerell, J. Summerell, Nina Robertson, Paula-Ann Robertson and William Robertson. She is also survived by her sister, Virginia McGowan Smith (Bronnie) of Columbia, S.C.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the fabulous team of dedicated, skilled and loving caregivers who helped Margaret during the last few years.
A funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 42 E. Main St. Salem, Va. The Rev. Dr. David Compton will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made to the charity of your choice
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 8, 2021.