Oh how I loved Peggy! She was my landlady for several years before I moved to Richmond. She had the most delightful southern and ladylike drawl! After moving into my lovely apartment in 2005, the weather suddenly took a cold turn before the heating system´s pilot light had been lit. I phoned Mrs. Robison and delicately explained the situation, and her reply was priceless: "Well honey, ahh ya cold?" Another time, around 2007, I was walking down the front steps as she was pulling up. When I saw her I was stricken by what a lovely and confident woman she was; something I´d aspired to also be. When I greeted her with "Hi, Peggy! You look so beautiful!", she became flustered and tried to respond in kind, but instead I was met with her dry wit ("oh my-well, what is it you want?"). I laughed and replied that I didn´t want a thing except to tell her how beautiful she looked. Later that day, I received a phone call from Peggy. She apologized for "being sarcastic", and said she was about to turn 80 and not feeling so beautiful, but that my compliment had just made her day. Peggy won my heart without even trying. I am crying as I type this condolence message to her family. But I rejoice knowing she is with her wonderful husband in Heaven. I know I will be seeing her again one day! With Kind and Most Sincere Condolences, Lorraine Moss

Lori Moss February 14, 2022