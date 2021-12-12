Margaret Robertson "Peggy" Robison
October 9, 1927 - December 9, 2021
Margaret Robertson (Peggy) Robison of Roanoke, Virginia, died peacefully at home on Thursday, December 9, 2021. Born on October 9, 1927, in Salem, Virginia, Peggy was the daughter of the late Margaret Heindl Robertson and John Churchill Robertson.
Peggy attended Andrew Lewis High School but never graduated; at the age of sixteen she won a four-year piano college scholarship to Converse College where she earned her BA in Music. After college she was accepted into the Juilliard School of Music and studied with Katherine Bacon.
In 1948 Peggy married pediatrician and later emergency room physician, William (Bill) Robison. They began their married life in New York City where he was a resident in pediatrics and after three years moved to Roanoke for him to begin his practice of medicine. They were blessed with four children and almost sixty-nine years of marriage before Bill died in 2017.
Peggy was a steward of her God- given talents. She had a keen business mind and enjoyed buying and renovating rental properties. She worked well with people and was enriched by her association with her tenants and attributed her success to the relationships she built with all who helped her.
Peggy was active in her community. She was a member of the Junior League of the Roanoke Valley serving as provisional chairman for new members. She was a member of the Mill Mountain Garden Club for many years and was also active as a member at St. John's Episcopal Church with the women of the church. She was the ECW president for two years, program chairman, and prayer and worship chairman. Peggy also was chairman of the Youth Symphony from 1959-61. She organized the first week-long summer camp for youth musicians at Hollins College. Funds were raised to award eight scholarships for outstanding young musicians. The summer camp is still a highlight for The Youth Symphony.
Peggy remained serious about her piano and formed a two-piano group of women (and one gentleman) who had studied piano. She was blessed to own a Steinway piano and to inherit her mother's. Their beloved pet dog Annie would race to the piano and sit under it as Peggy practiced. An in-home Christmas and Spring Program at Peggy's with invited guests kept the pianists' brains active and their fingers nimble. Peggy was a performer and a perfectionist with her playing.
Peggy and Bill spent their winters in Naples, Florida after Bill's retirement and spread their southern charm. In her leisure time she played tennis, golf, and a competitive game of bridge.
Peggy will be remembered for her zest for life, her ability to dream and see her dreams become reality, her exceptional people skills, her quiet wisdom, and her love for her family.
Survivors include two daughters, Anne Stuart DeFoe and Margaret R. Lemon (David); two sons, William Churchill Robison (Lee) and Kenneth Orr Robison II (Harriet). She loved and admired her six grandchildren, Bryan Hepner (Christina), Margaret Thomas (John), Preston Lemon (Meagan), Ted Robison, Morgan Robison, Anna Robison; and ten great-grandchildren. She was affectionately called Jama by them. Peggy was predeceased by her husband, Bill, and younger sister, Anne Robertson Morgan. The skilled care provided by Peggy's team of caretakers and Carilion Hospice enabled Peggy to stay in her home for the last several years of her life, and the family thanks them for their care and compassion.
The family will receive friends at the family home on Peakwood Drive on Thursday, December 16, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021, at St. John's Episcopal Church followed by a reception in the parish hall. Interment will be private in the St. John's Garden Columbarium.
Memorials may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church Endowment Fund, The Roanoke Symphony, or to a favorite charity
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 12, 2021.