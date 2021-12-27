Margaret Earl "Peg" Sawyer
March 1, 1957 - December 22, 2021
Margaret Earl "Peg" Sawyer, 64, of Roanoke, Va., formerly of Virginia Beach, Va., passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. She was born on Friday, March 1, 1957, to the late William C. and Suzanne Schaller Earl in Annapolis, Maryland. Peg was a 1975 graduate of Kempsville High School. Following graduation she attended Mary Washington College where she earned her Bachelor's degree in 1979. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey "Lou" Sawyer.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Amanda Pociask and husband, Joe, of Christiansburg, Va., Randolph Donathan of Bowie, Md.; grandchildren, J.J. and Margaret Sue Pociask, William, Jacob, and Patrick Donathan; a sister, Martha Lawrence (Andy) of Woodstock, Va.; a nephew, Tom Carroll, of Colorado Springs, Colo/, a niece, Mary Knuettel, of Montclair, Va. and three great-nephews and two great-nieces.
She will be laid to rest at a future date beside her husband in a private service with her family in Virginia Beach.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Roanoke SPCA, rvspca.org/donate/
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 27, 2021.