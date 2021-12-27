Peg, you had such a big heart and you showed us so much love! You were there for me in so many ways and I will always cherish the conversations we had and I will always remember and use the advice that you gave me and the things you taught me! All the good times we shared and the fun we had especially laughing at the cute things Abby would do hehe and oh we all know how she loved you!!! You will be so very missed but always remembered and loved! ~April Peg, you were an amazing person and so kind hearted! You treated me with such love and respect and I always appreciated our conversations and the stories I got to hear and of course the times we had with Abby as well! You are loved and will be missed greatly! ~Dale

April Law & Dale Lafferty December 26, 2021