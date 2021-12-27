Menu
Margaret Earl "Peg" Sawyer
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Kempsville High School
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Margaret Earl "Peg" Sawyer

March 1, 1957 - December 22, 2021

Margaret Earl "Peg" Sawyer, 64, of Roanoke, Va., formerly of Virginia Beach, Va., passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. She was born on Friday, March 1, 1957, to the late William C. and Suzanne Schaller Earl in Annapolis, Maryland. Peg was a 1975 graduate of Kempsville High School. Following graduation she attended Mary Washington College where she earned her Bachelor's degree in 1979. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey "Lou" Sawyer.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Amanda Pociask and husband, Joe, of Christiansburg, Va., Randolph Donathan of Bowie, Md.; grandchildren, J.J. and Margaret Sue Pociask, William, Jacob, and Patrick Donathan; a sister, Martha Lawrence (Andy) of Woodstock, Va.; a nephew, Tom Carroll, of Colorado Springs, Colo/, a niece, Mary Knuettel, of Montclair, Va. and three great-nephews and two great-nieces.

She will be laid to rest at a future date beside her husband in a private service with her family in Virginia Beach.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Roanoke SPCA, rvspca.org/donate/

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My dear Peg...thank you so much for everything over the last 8 years. Your friendship meant the world to me and I will always love you. I've been at a great loss not hearing from you every day...it will take some time to get used to...but I know you are up above watching over all of us. You were my best friend and for that...I will be forever grateful. I thank God everyday that He brought you into my life. I just wish I would have had more time with you. Rest in peace my friend...until we meet again.
April Angell
December 27, 2021
we were in the va beach chorale. she was one of the nicest people there. she always said the kindest things. my condolences to her family.
mary beth conlan girtz
December 26, 2021
Peggy I'd like to thank you for being my friend for many many years. For the extra singing rehearsals at your home with Lou to the lunches at Neighbors restaurant to the school memories. I've been trying to get in touch with you but was unable to and now I know that you moved away. I pray that your life has been wonderful. I know that to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord so I know where you are now and also that you are completely healed. I love you sweet friend and I will see you again one day and we'll be able to rejoice in our friendship together. God bless you Peg
Jody Smith-Dunn
Friend
December 26, 2021
Peg, you had such a big heart and you showed us so much love! You were there for me in so many ways and I will always cherish the conversations we had and I will always remember and use the advice that you gave me and the things you taught me! All the good times we shared and the fun we had especially laughing at the cute things Abby would do hehe and oh we all know how she loved you!!! You will be so very missed but always remembered and loved! ~April Peg, you were an amazing person and so kind hearted! You treated me with such love and respect and I always appreciated our conversations and the stories I got to hear and of course the times we had with Abby as well! You are loved and will be missed greatly! ~Dale
April Law & Dale Lafferty
December 26, 2021
December 25, 2021
December 25, 2021
December 25, 2021
Peg you were a wonderful kind hearted fun friend to me. I will miss you dearly. We had some great times and you were like a sister to me. Love you.
Patty Murphy
Friend
December 25, 2021
