Margaret "Peggi" Jarrett Spencer
September 9, 2021
Margaret "Peggi" Jarrett Spencer, 72, died peacefully at home on Thursday evening, September 9, 2021, surrounded by her three children.
Peggi was born in Roanoke, graduated from Patrick Henry High School, Averett College, and Radford College. She worked as an elementary and special education teacher in the Roanoke City Schools before her children were born.
A deeply devoted daughter, mother, grandmother, and cousin, Peggi wholeheartedly believed in the importance of family and kept family members connected through the decades. She treasured family traditions and family history, from making every holiday celebration meaningful to telling stories of pioneer ancestors. Through her passion for family genealogical research, she preserved an invaluable record for her loved ones.
Peggi was blessed with an abundance of friends, including many lifelong ones, and was devoted to all of them, always putting others first with kindness, thoughtfulness, and generosity. She never missed a birthday or special occasion and was legendary for her gift giving. However, the best gift she gave to all who knew her was unconditional love.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Andrews Jarrett and Margaret Coates Jarrett, and her unborn grandson, Benjamin Parker Anderson.
She is survived by her children, Anne Spencer Larsen (David) of Raleigh, N.C., Robert Jarrett Spencer (Jennifer) of Charlottesville, Va., and Jayn Spencer Anderson (David) of Greensboro, N.C.; and six beautiful grandchildren, who were her whole world, Kirkland and Knox Larsen, Addison and Peyton Spencer, and Lukas and Everleigh Anderson.
The family wishes to thank all her caregivers who have taken such wonderful care of her over the years and loved her as family.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Smith Mountain Lake. Masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Vets to Cats, Attn: Helping Paw Fund, 2750 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA 24018. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times from Sep. 11 to Sep. 17, 2021.