Roanoke Times
Margaret "Peggi" Spencer
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Margaret "Peggi" Jarrett Spencer

September 9, 2021

Margaret "Peggi" Jarrett Spencer, 72, died peacefully at home on Thursday evening, September 9, 2021, surrounded by her three children.

Peggi was born in Roanoke, graduated from Patrick Henry High School, Averett College, and Radford College. She worked as an elementary and special education teacher in the Roanoke City Schools before her children were born.

A deeply devoted daughter, mother, grandmother, and cousin, Peggi wholeheartedly believed in the importance of family and kept family members connected through the decades. She treasured family traditions and family history, from making every holiday celebration meaningful to telling stories of pioneer ancestors. Through her passion for family genealogical research, she preserved an invaluable record for her loved ones.

Peggi was blessed with an abundance of friends, including many lifelong ones, and was devoted to all of them, always putting others first with kindness, thoughtfulness, and generosity. She never missed a birthday or special occasion and was legendary for her gift giving. However, the best gift she gave to all who knew her was unconditional love.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Andrews Jarrett and Margaret Coates Jarrett, and her unborn grandson, Benjamin Parker Anderson.

She is survived by her children, Anne Spencer Larsen (David) of Raleigh, N.C., Robert Jarrett Spencer (Jennifer) of Charlottesville, Va., and Jayn Spencer Anderson (David) of Greensboro, N.C.; and six beautiful grandchildren, who were her whole world, Kirkland and Knox Larsen, Addison and Peyton Spencer, and Lukas and Everleigh Anderson.

The family wishes to thank all her caregivers who have taken such wonderful care of her over the years and loved her as family.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Smith Mountain Lake. Masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Vets to Cats, Attn: Helping Paw Fund, 2750 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA 24018. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times from Sep. 11 to Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Smith Mountain Lake
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry for your loss. Peggy was one of our first neighbors when we moved to Laryn Lane. In Sympathy, Myron and Janice
Myron and Janice White
Friend
September 18, 2021
I am so Sorry for your loss. The one thing that stands out to me about Peggi is how Sweet and Gracious she was. I´m sure her Soul soared Straight to Heaven . Until we meet again Dear Sweet Peggi - I will be saying Prayers for Anne, Jayn, Jarrett and their families.
Robin Welsh
Family
September 15, 2021
In memory of my dear friend Peggi. You will be in my heart forever.
Connie McGuire Michels
Friend
September 14, 2021
We extend our love and Sympathy to our daughter in law Anne and to her siblings Jayn and Jarrett as well as to her other family and friends! She was a dear friend to John and I and added grace and sweetness to enjoyable family gatherings! May we merrily meet in heaven one day
John and RoseMarie Larsen
Family
September 12, 2021
Prayers for Peggi´s family. I am so sorry for your loss.
Mary Ellen & Gary Gross
Friend
September 11, 2021
A beautiful woman that will be remembered as caring, kind and so very thoughtful. My thoughts and prayers go out to her family.
Barry Mobley
Friend
September 11, 2021
