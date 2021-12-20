Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Margaret Ann Williams Stowers
FUNERAL HOME
Kendall Funeral Home - Pembroke
605 Snidow St.
Pembroke, VA
Margaret Ann Williams Stowers

Margaret A. Williams Stowers, 86, of Radford Virginia, formerly of Pembroke, Virginia, peacefully passed away in the loving care of her family December 18, 2021. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Paul Stowers; a son, Linvell Dale Stowers; her parents, Haven and Grace Williams; brothers, Edgar Williams and Jerry Williams; her beloved twin, Martha Sanders; and a sister, Alice Dowdy.

She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Cheryl Stowers Parcell (Tony O' Brien) of Radford, Virginia; two very special grandsons, Paul Henderson Parcell and Wesley Irvin Parcell; a blended- family granddaughter, Megan Parcell Lusk; grandson, Hunter O'Brien; and two great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Peyton Lusk. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Dot williams; sister, Ethel (Bob) Ropp; brother, Tommy (Loretta) Williams; sister, Connie Kramer; sister-in-law, Phyllis "Snooky" Williams; a son-in-law of many years, Tony Parcell; a sweet, loving friend, Laura Butler Collins, whom she claimed as another daughter and her son, Hunter (Savannah) Collins, as well as many special cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Margaret's passion in life was caring for her grandsons when they were younger and being one of their biggest fans at their many sporting events. Most of the time she could be found watching any sport on television, she loved them all, She and her twin; Martha, especially liked cheering for the Atlanta Braves and spending time together at the beach. Margaret retired from a working career at the Pembroke Telephone Cooperative as an office clerk. She loved her church families at Mount Lebanon United Methodist Church, Pearisburg Christ Fellowship, and Calvary Baptist Church, Radford.

The family will receive friends at the Kendall Funeral Home Chapel, Pembroke, Virginia, Tuesday, December 21, 2021, from 5 until 6:30 p.m. As they wished, a joint graveside service will be held in the spring for Margaret and Martha.

The family would like to thank. Dr. Charles Judy, Becky Green, NP, and the wonderful nurses and staff from Interpid Hospice in Radford for their loving care and support. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Margaret's honor to Giles High School Athletics, 1825 Wenonah Avenue, Pearisburg, VA 24134, or The American Red Cross, 616 W Main St., Radford, VA 24141. A guestbook is available by visiting www.kendallfuneralhome.com. The staff of Kendall Funeral Home are honored to be serving the Stowers family.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Service
5:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Kendall Funeral Home
605 Snidow St., Pembroke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Kendall Funeral Home - Pembroke
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kendall Funeral Home - Pembroke.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
So sorry to hear of Margaret's passing. She was my neighbor when I first moved to Pembroke. Margaret was a lovely person and will be missed.
JoAnn Atkins
Friend
December 29, 2021
Sending love and sympathy to the family. My cousin Eddie Dowdy was the husband of Alice Williams Dowdy. It's hard having two sisters pass so close together. May God give you peace now and evermore.
PEGGY DOWDY HUFFMAN
Acquaintance
December 27, 2021
Cheryl and family, my sincerest condolences to you all. Peace be with you and comfort in knowing that she is at rest. May you all find comfort in one another and know that you have many friends keeping you in their prayers. Margaret was one of the sweetest people I knew and she will be missed. My prayers are with you all.
Sandy Gautier
Friend
December 20, 2021
So sorry for the loss of this precious lady. We enjoyed having her as our neighbor for many years. Thoughts and prayers with the family.❤
Larry and Brenda Walker
Friend
December 20, 2021
Cheryl Paul and Wes I am so sorry about your loss please know you’re in my prayers
Linda Simpkins
Friend
December 20, 2021
Sympathy to the family of my beloved sister Margaret.
Ethel Ropp
Sister
December 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results