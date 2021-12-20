Margaret Ann Williams Stowers
Margaret A. Williams Stowers, 86, of Radford Virginia, formerly of Pembroke, Virginia, peacefully passed away in the loving care of her family December 18, 2021. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Paul Stowers; a son, Linvell Dale Stowers; her parents, Haven and Grace Williams; brothers, Edgar Williams and Jerry Williams; her beloved twin, Martha Sanders; and a sister, Alice Dowdy.
She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Cheryl Stowers Parcell (Tony O' Brien) of Radford, Virginia; two very special grandsons, Paul Henderson Parcell and Wesley Irvin Parcell; a blended- family granddaughter, Megan Parcell Lusk; grandson, Hunter O'Brien; and two great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Peyton Lusk. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Dot williams; sister, Ethel (Bob) Ropp; brother, Tommy (Loretta) Williams; sister, Connie Kramer; sister-in-law, Phyllis "Snooky" Williams; a son-in-law of many years, Tony Parcell; a sweet, loving friend, Laura Butler Collins, whom she claimed as another daughter and her son, Hunter (Savannah) Collins, as well as many special cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Margaret's passion in life was caring for her grandsons when they were younger and being one of their biggest fans at their many sporting events. Most of the time she could be found watching any sport on television, she loved them all, She and her twin; Martha, especially liked cheering for the Atlanta Braves and spending time together at the beach. Margaret retired from a working career at the Pembroke Telephone Cooperative as an office clerk. She loved her church families at Mount Lebanon United Methodist Church, Pearisburg Christ Fellowship, and Calvary Baptist Church, Radford.
The family will receive friends at the Kendall Funeral Home Chapel, Pembroke, Virginia, Tuesday, December 21, 2021, from 5 until 6:30 p.m. As they wished, a joint graveside service will be held in the spring for Margaret and Martha.
The family would like to thank. Dr. Charles Judy, Becky Green, NP, and the wonderful nurses and staff from Interpid Hospice in Radford for their loving care and support. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Margaret's honor to Giles High School Athletics, 1825 Wenonah Avenue, Pearisburg, VA 24134, or The American Red Cross, 616 W Main St., Radford, VA 24141.
