Sharon & Family: In this season of sorrow, may the beauty of memories, God's strength, love and comfort bring you peace. Rest in Peace cousin & Soror Margaret.
Shirley Dunnings/Harris
January 12, 2022
The Thompson families, May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Calvin and Benita ( Ben) Williams and Sobs
Friend
January 10, 2022
R.I.P. to Ms. Thompson. She was my principal in elementary school, and I still loved and respected her even in my adulthood. She will definitely be missed.
Venus Day
Student
January 8, 2022
We extend our condolences to the Thompson family. Margaret will be greatly missed, but we will see her again when Jesus, The Christ, returns. Be comforted with these words.
Bill, Susan (Wilson) and Maurina Brooks
Friend
January 8, 2022
Prayers and comfort to my best friend Shari8n and her family, Much love sent
Ivy Savoy-Whitfield
Friend
January 7, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful person and a horror. Rest in peace until we meet again.
Sandra Powell
Friend
January 7, 2022
Our condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Thompson. We’ll miss her as our sweet neighbor and friend. We’ll miss her smile and laughter and discussions of life and life’s treats.
William Lee
Friend
January 5, 2022
Our condolences to the family and friends of Margaret Thompson. We´ll miss her as our beloved neighbor and friend.
William Lee
Friend
January 5, 2022
Good friend, good teacher, good principal.
Gary Overbay
Friend
January 5, 2022
Offering condolences to my dear friend and Howard University Bison, Sharon Thompson Cohen, my Sorors of Delta Sigma Theta, Sorority, Incorporated, and all family, students, and friends of Ms. Margaret Thompson. Soror Thompson was the epitome of all facets of the Sorority-- a servant-leader, mentor, and friend -- a Most Worthy Delta in every sense of its membership. She exemplified our three basic principles: scholarship, public service, and sisterhood. As our ideals have withstood the test of time, Margaret's dedication and service to our organization cannot be measured -- it was priceless. Margaret Thompson has left an indelible imprint on each individual who was blessed to cross her path or interact with her in any way. Travel well my beloved soror. May all of your loved ones and ancestors, greet you with tender, yet, joyous jubilation! Asè.
Alta Cannaday
January 4, 2022
Margaret, rest in peace my friend. My memories from first grade thru adult and longer will never be forgotten of all the best times. Sending condolences to your family too. Sarah
Sarah Fox-Weaver
Friend
January 4, 2022
Sharon My prayers are with you and family at this time. Margaret was a very special lady. May God comfort you at this time. Much Love
Deborah Allen-Swain
Family
January 4, 2022
To the family and friends of Margaret;
know that she is at peace. God needed another Angel and called her home. We taught at Lincoln Terrace Elementary School and became friends. There are so many wonderful memories. Rest in peace!!!!
Elaine Taylor-Neal
Friend
January 3, 2022
Our Prayers and Condolences for the Family.
Mary Stockton
Friend
January 2, 2022
Dear Aunt Margaret,
We are so saddened to hear of your passing. It was a comfort and blessing that Tony and I and my children were able to spend some time with you before you left this Earth.
May your soul finally be at peace and may you find the love, you sought and deserved, in the arms of those who have gone before you.
With kind regards,
Tony Washam, Terry Hale, Justin Ryan, Nyk and PJ (Patricia Jr.) Fawcett
Family
January 2, 2022
Condolences to the family of Soror Margaret and may she rest in eternal peace.
Ruth Lewis
January 2, 2022
My Buddy, Soror, Link and Mole Sister, VA State Trojan. I’ll always remember our good times. Condolences to the Family, we lost a jewel.
Althea “Poggie” Polk
Friend
January 1, 2022
To the Family of Mrs. Margaret Thompson. My sincere condolences. Mrs. Thompson taught me in the 4th and 5th grades at Lincoln Terrace Elementary and was one of those people in my life that told me I could be whatever I wanted to be. She was a great inspiration to me that has stayed with me to this day. May God keep his arms around you and all of her many friends.
Darnell Wood
School
December 31, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Stephen & Mary Edwards
Friend
December 31, 2021
Our deepest condolences to the families of Margaret Thompson. May God grant you peace and comfort in this difficult time .
David & Norma Powell
Family
December 31, 2021
Margaret Thompson was an outstanding lady here in Roanoke. She belonged to many organizations. She was my Sorority Sister and friend. We will miss her sense of humor. She kept us in stitches. We loved her, but GOD loved her more! R.I.H.P.!
Donna Lee
Friend
December 31, 2021
Extending our deepest sympathy and condolences to the family of Margaret. She was a sweet neighbor that will be greatly missed.
Johnny and Jeanette Taylor
Friend
December 31, 2021
TO THE FAMILY YOU ALL MY DEEPEST SYMPATHY.
Linda Daniel
Friend
December 31, 2021
I have many fond memories of teaching with Margaret at Westside in the late 70's. She was a wonderful teacher and I adored her dry wit. May her family and friends find peace and comfort in their special memories.
Lynn Meador
School
December 30, 2021
My prayer, and condolence are sent to members of Family,
Ernestine Mason
December 30, 2021
Rest In Peace my dear classmate
Shirley Pittman Charles
School
December 30, 2021
I am very sorry to hear of the passing of Ms. Thompson. I taught with her at Lincoln Terrace Elementary School. She was a great teacher and had a wonderful sense of humor. She always brightened my day. She will be greatly missed. My thoughts and prayers are with her family.
Annette Little Yeatts
Friend
December 30, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Virginia Chubb-Hale
December 30, 2021
Sharon and family, I am deeply saddened by the loss of Margaret. May you and the family be comforted by who she was in life and the lefacy she leaves. We grew up in NE and Mt Zion together. Many years of memories live on ...
Pat Moore Harbour
Friend
December 30, 2021
To family and friends of Margaret C.Thompson, I go a long way back with this family Beginning at Gilmer Elementary School in N.E. Roanoke Va. Patricia Thompson, Richard Murphy and I was in the first grade together and in the class of 1959 at Lucy Addison High School along with many others, too many to mention here. Margaret was always the big sister or motherly figure with most of us younger ones, Thank you Margaret !! It is my fervent wish that Margaret has been received by our HEAVENLY FATHER IN HEAVEN and given a very comfortable place on HIS right hand. Thank you also Margaret for the GREAT work that you have so eloquently brought forward in the school system in Roanoke Va. It takes a very special person to perform the task of teaching with such dedication and prowess. I pray that GOD will Bless each and everyone of you Abundantly with HIS Richest Blessings. Especially with Wisdom to understand and Strength to endure these troubling times. REST IN HEAVENLY PEACE MARGARET Donald Lee Harris Sr. L.A.H.S Class of 1959
Donald Lee Harris Sr.
December 30, 2021
Beloved Family,
May God grant you peace and comfort in the home going of your loved one. Margaret was a lovely lady and her presence will be missed here on earth; however, we look forward to that "Great Day".
Sincere Sympathy, Angeline Long Jones
December 29, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.