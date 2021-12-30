Offering condolences to my dear friend and Howard University Bison, Sharon Thompson Cohen, my Sorors of Delta Sigma Theta, Sorority, Incorporated, and all family, students, and friends of Ms. Margaret Thompson. Soror Thompson was the epitome of all facets of the Sorority-- a servant-leader, mentor, and friend -- a Most Worthy Delta in every sense of its membership. She exemplified our three basic principles: scholarship, public service, and sisterhood. As our ideals have withstood the test of time, Margaret's dedication and service to our organization cannot be measured -- it was priceless. Margaret Thompson has left an indelible imprint on each individual who was blessed to cross her path or interact with her in any way. Travel well my beloved soror. May all of your loved ones and ancestors, greet you with tender, yet, joyous jubilation! Asè.

Alta Cannaday January 4, 2022