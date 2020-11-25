Menu
Margaret Virginia Whitaker
1921 - 2020
BORN
1921
DIED
2020
Margaret Virginia Whitaker

July 15, 1921 - November 22, 2020

Eggleston, Virginia's favorite aunt, Margaret Virginia Whittaker died at her home on Sunday, November 22, 2020. She was predeceased by her longtime companion, Duvall K. Williams. She had 10 familial nieces and nephews as well as numerous honorary ones.

"Miss Virginia" carried a torch of education, service, and love for her community. After receiving her degree from Madison College, she taught in a remote Lutheran mission school for two years. From there she returned to Eggleston, never to leave again. She spent 40 years in education; pouring into the lives of hundreds of students.

In addition, she was a charter member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and a member of Delta Kappa Gamma. All who knew her were blessed by her generous spirit.

Miss Virginia avidly supported aspiring students from Eggleston. In honor of her, a scholarship fund is being established. Donations may be addressed to the Eggleston Community Fund in memory of Virginia Whittaker, C/O Lynn Thorpe, P.O. Box 64, Eggleston, Va. 24086.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be sent to the family at givensfuneralhome.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 25, 2020.
