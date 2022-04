Admiral Blaney here. My deepest sympathies and most sincere condolences to the family. May Margie rest in the peace and presence of the Almighty God! I would welcome any contact from any of the family. I’m curious to know where my line fits in. My grandmother was the late Mammie Blaney. It is my understanding that she was connected to the Virginia and West Virginia Blaney’s. I am the son of her only child Sam Blaney. God bless and keep you all. May His spirit be your comfort

Admiral Blaney December 11, 2020