Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Maria Magdalena Lampersberger Johnson
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Maria Magdalena Lampersberger Johnson

April 21, 1924 - December 13, 2021

Maria Magdalena Lampersberger Johnson, 97, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021, in Roanoke, Virginia, after a brief hospitalization.

Maria, or "Marlene" as she was known to many, was married to Arnold Berman Johnson for 56 years when he passed away in 2004. Maria was born April 21, 1924, in Bavaria, Germany and came of age during the war-torn years of World War II.

She knew many hardships during the war, but still managed to have good times with friends while working as a bookkeeper. She and Arnold, an American GI, met at the end of the war and married in her hometown of Endorf, Germany on his birthday in 1948. Leaving her family behind, she came to the United States as a new bride on the troop transport Edmund B. Alexander, used for several years to transport GIs and their dependents home to the United States. She was very proud to become a naturalized United States citizen in 1952. Eventually, they settled around Roanoke and happily raised two daughters in the area.

Everywhere she lived, Maria loved her lawn, garden, and houseplants and spent many hours tending to them. She also was very talented with fine needlework and read several newspapers cover to cover on a daily basis. But she was most passionate about her three now adult grandchildren, Emily, Max, and Caroline, and loved caring for them when they were young and being involved in their lives as they grew up. Maria volunteered for years on the sixth floor of Lewis Gale Hospital, where she assisted cancer patients with their needs. She was active well into her nineties, swimming laps several times per week, first at Carilion Wellness Roanoke and later at the Brandon Oaks pool, undoubtedly contributing to her long and healthy life.

Maria will be missed by many but especially her daughters, Lynda Mae Johnson of Roanoke, and Ingrid Johnson McCrary (Dr. Morris E. McCrary III) of Lynchburg. Her grandchildren, Emily Capocci Sesler (Jeff) of Roanoke, Morris E. McCrary IV (Max) of Roanoke, and Caroline Fisher McCrary of Telluride, Colorado, will miss her caring presence in their lives, along with great-grandchildren, Joey Sesler and Jenna Sesler, also of Roanoke. Maria's surviving German family, who knew her as "Lene," includes her brother, Gunter Lampersberger (Christine); nephew and godson, Martin Lampersberger (Verena), all of Endorf, Germany; and nephew, Florian Lampersberger of Berlin.

Per her wishes, a private family service will be held at a future date. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s South Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family Emily. We know how much your Grandmother meant to you, as you spoke of her often. And we are sure she felt equally as much love for you.
Ken and Sherry Pearson
Friend
December 16, 2021
Ingrid, I am so sorry to hear about your mother. You're in my prayers.
Patsy Potter
Other
December 16, 2021
Emily, I am terribly sorrow for your family's loss. I know how very close you were to your grandmother. Sending hugs and lifting prayers.
Brenda Allen
Other
December 16, 2021
Dear Linda and Ingrid, I´m very sorry for your loss. Your mother was my mom´s(Sue Frink) dearest friend. They spent many of their later years sitting on the back porch just talking. I remember when I was a kid and stayed at your house in Rainbow Forest. Both of your parents were warm and caring. My favorite thing to do was to go the playhouse in your yard. Your mom was a special lady! Very strong, athletic and giving of her time. Her scarves and hats will be passed onto my children and grandchildren. What a legacy she has left to your families. Her obituary was beautiful. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. Love, Caroline Frink Forbes
Caroline Frink Forbes
Friend
December 16, 2021
My deepest condolences to your families. What a dear lady she was. I very much enjoyed our visits. She will be missed, but I shall hold the sweet memories in my heart.
Becky Tate
Friend
December 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results