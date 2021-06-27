Menu
Mariah G. Lynch
FUNERAL HOME
Paul Funeral Home of Washington
900 John Small Ave.
Washington, NC
Mariah G. Lynch

Mariah Gerow Lynch, age 52, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Washington, N.C. She was born and raised in Roanoke, Va.

Mariah is survived by her beloved daughters, Carter Elizabeth Lynch and Lucile Wolfe Lynch. Also surviving are her parents, Libba and Barry Wolfe of Roanoke, Va.; her brother, David Gerow and his wife, Karen and their daughters, of Bowman, Ga.; her brother, Rob Wolfe and his wife, Judy and their sons of Washington, D.C.; her sister, Caroline Benton and her husband, Joey and their sons of Summerville, S.C.; her uncle, Clay Carter and aunts, Lou Carter and Mary Carter, of Washington, N.C.; and her cousin, Sam Louis Taylor of Richmond, Va.

She was preceded in death by her father, David H. Gerow, and her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. James A. Gerow and Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Timothy Carter.

Mariah graduated from Cave Springs High School. She also graduated from UNC Wilmington with a Bachelors in Business, an MBA, and a Masters in Accounting. She taught for several years at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, and she worked as a Certified Public Accountant.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 27, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Paul Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at Oakdale Cemetery, Washington, N.C.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Tayloe Memorial Scholarship at Beaufort County Community College, 5337 US Highway 264 East, Washington, NC 27889.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.paulfuneralhome.com.

Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington, N.C. is honored to serve the Lynch family.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Paul Funeral Home of Washington
900 John Small Ave., Washington, NC
Jun
28
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Oakdale Cemetery
Washington, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Paul Funeral Home of Washington
36 Entries
Mariah was my aunt. I loved her with all of my heart. I was blind to her struggles but I am glad she is at peace. You were always there for me when I was sad. The last words I remember were at my great aunt Anna's funeral. I spoke a few words, and Mariah said to me: "I can't wait to really get to know." At first, I was sad that she would never see the teenage me, but now I know she is watching over us all. I will never forget my aunt who changed my life for the better. Rest In Peace Mariah❤
Quinn Gerow
Family
March 17, 2022
Mariah was LOVED by her USC students. I cannot emphasize the impact she had on so many. Because of this, I got to know her some, mostly through email and Facebook, we shared our proud University “mom” moments when students we shared did well. What a loss, I’m stunned and saddened. Peace and love to all who knew and loved her.
Jan Smoak
Coworker
July 29, 2021
I am sending my condolences and thoughts to Libba and Barry and family for the loss of their beloved daughter Mariah. I am sorry I never met your beautiful daughter but plan to remember her with a donation to the Taylor memorial scholarship. Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers
Estelle Avner
July 9, 2021
Dear family of Mariah I love y’all so much and loved her so much and she took care of me like a daughter when my mom was gone I remember they took me and luci and Carter to see Taylor swift and we just bought drove them crazy
Love you and Mariah was also my 3rd cousin so that’s why I put family
avery Napier
Family
July 8, 2021
Dear Libba & Barry, Saddened to hear of your daughter Mariah´s untimely passing. You are important friends to us and our thoughts are with you as you try to manage this terrible loss.
Love, Judi & David Weinberger
Friend
July 2, 2021
Dear Libba Barry and David. I am sorry to learn of Mariah's passing. I remember her jumping up on my lap at parties in Montclair. She was a darling of a child and a special person as an adult. My condolences
Jimmy and Ann Collins
Friend
July 2, 2021
Mariah was a dear person who I only knew briefly in H.S., but she left a big and joyful impression. RIP and condolences to all those who know her.
Kristie (Harrison) Huber
Friend
July 1, 2021
So sorry to hear this sad news! Many memories of Mariah as a child. Our prayers are with her family.
Betty Honse
Friend
June 30, 2021
dearest Libba and Barry, There just are no words....Dana and I send our love at this tragic time. May you find some comfort in the memories of the happy times shared, and knowing you two we know there were many, ...and of course our love, georgia and Dana...
georgia parker
Family
June 30, 2021
Dear Libba and Barry and David,

I am so sorry to hear of Mariah's passing. My heart breaks for you. I remember babysitting Mariah and David when they were very young. Mariah was your little "mini-me," Libba, beautiful inside and out. May her sweet soul rest in peace. Sending love and hugs.
Christine Lingblom Spoto
Friend
June 29, 2021
Dear Barry, Libba, and Family,

I was extremely saddened to hear the news of Mariah's passing today. My wife and I have your whole family in our thoughts right now. Our deepest condolences to you.
Joe and Emily Kessler
Friend
June 29, 2021
Dear Barry and Libba,
We are so sad to hear this news. There are no words. We can only try to imagine your heartbreak. Please let us know if there is anything we can do to help.
Thinking of you....
Amy and Andy Anguiano
Amy Anguiano
Friend
June 29, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Elizabeth Moore
June 28, 2021
I'm so sad to see this. My first friend in Roanoke, so, so long ago! I have so many fun memories of Mariah and your whole family, and I hurt for your loss.
Marty Copenhaver Robinette
Friend
June 28, 2021
I am so saddened to hear of Mariah’s passing. All these years later, I still remember her great sense of humor and kind heart. My prayers are with her daughters and family in this very difficult time. I know that she will be missed.

My deepest condolences.
Joe Hafey
Teacher
June 28, 2021
I am very saddened to hear of Mariah's passing. I have so many wonderful memories of her from Cave Spring and from One Oak Road. She was a shining star and a breath of fresh air to all who knew her. I am so, so sorry.
Elaine Shafer
Friend
June 28, 2021
I was a business minor and had Mariah as an accounting professor my senior year at USC. She was always so welcoming. Although I struggled mightily as a nonbusiness student, Professor Lynch was patient and kind as she worked hard to make sure her students succeeded both in and out of the classroom. I am saddened to hear of her death as she touched the lives of so many former students, myself included. My thoughts and prayers with her daughters and the rest of her family during this very difficult time.
Steven Nicholson
Student
June 28, 2021
Mariah certainly was a wonderfully talented teacher and was greatly admired by her students. She was great to work beside her at USC. One of my daughters was in her class and really liked Mariah both in the classroom and out. I am very sad to learn of her passing and pray that her family will find solace during this time of grief.
Brad Tuttle
Coworker
June 28, 2021
Mariah was a great friend of mine growing up an then working at Corned Beef & Co. We had the best of times an often thought of her recently. My heart is broken Barry an wish would have connected with her recently. God Bless .
Tim Gliniecki
Friend
June 27, 2021
Libba, Barry, David and family,

David and I were so very sad to hear about Mariah. She was a beautiful woman who left this world way too young. You are in our thoughts and our prayers. Karen and David Skeens
Karen & David Skeens
Friend
June 27, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Pat Brammer
Friend
June 27, 2021
Dear Libba and Barry,

We are deeply saddened to hear of Mariah's passing. We hope that memories of happier times will help you through the difficult days ahead.

Ann and Joe Penn

Ann and Joe Penn
June 27, 2021
Libba, my heart goes out to all of you. My love, always, to your family.
Robert Hackney Jr.
Friend
June 27, 2021
Libba, Barry and David,
We are heart broken to hear about Mariah. She was “sunshine” where ever she went and will be missed by all who knew her. Love and our deepest sympathy to you and her precious children.
Anne and Courtney
Anne Hoge
Friend
June 27, 2021
Libba & Barry, It broke my heart to learn of Mariah’s passing. I remember when she babysat for Michael. Such a sweet girl.
Betsy Russo
Friend
June 27, 2021
Oh my dear Libba
Laurie just this minute told me of your heart breaking loss
My heart breaks for you
I am soo very sorry
You and Barry are loved by so many
Let us help you in any way we can please
Sending my love and my deepest sympathy
God bless you and your family
Carol Fralin
June 27, 2021
Libba and Barry, I am so sorry to hear of this loss. My thoughts are with you both.
Bill Burks
Friend
June 27, 2021
Dear Barry, I'm very sorry for the loss of your daughter. While I never knew her, I always appreciated your kindness and words of advice when I was growing up. I'll keep you and her family in my thoughts and prayers. B. Penn
Bobby Penn
Acquaintance
June 27, 2021
Dear Carter, Luci, Brock, Libba, Barry & family,
I am so so sorry for your loss. Mariah was a bright light in the world, and her energy and love will be missed. Carter & Luci, we have the best memories with you girls and your mama in Columbia, and I cherish those carefree days so much. ❤ You two were the joy of your mom’s being, and she will live on in the two of you. We are wrapping you in love and lifting you up from afar as we remember Mariah.
Carrie Smith
Friend
June 26, 2021
Libba and Barry,
We loved your daughter Mariah through both of you. We hold both of you in our thoughts as you grieve for her and honor the time you had together.
With love,
Donna and Rick Greene
Donna and Rick Greene
Friend
June 26, 2021
Greg Purser
Friend
June 26, 2021
Libba and Barry--
I'm holding your broken hearts close.
Love,
Diane
Diane Dion
June 26, 2021
Libba and Barry, our thoughts and prayers are of you and family. Our deepest condolences.
Casey Cox
Friend
June 25, 2021
Libba and Barry, Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Casey Cox
June 25, 2021
I knew Mariah when Carter and Luci were born--we were in a playgroup together in Columbia. She was such a kind woman and wonderful mother. She was so welcoming to me as someone new to town and I loved being her neighbor. I am so very sorry for your loss and send my deepest condolences.
Lauren Lamey
Friend
June 25, 2021
Dear Libba and family, I am so sorry for your loss. You all are in our hearts and prayers. We love your whole family.
Leslie Gibbs
Friend
June 25, 2021
