Mariah was my aunt. I loved her with all of my heart. I was blind to her struggles but I am glad she is at peace. You were always there for me when I was sad. The last words I remember were at my great aunt Anna's funeral. I spoke a few words, and Mariah said to me: "I can't wait to really get to know." At first, I was sad that she would never see the teenage me, but now I know she is watching over us all. I will never forget my aunt who changed my life for the better. Rest In Peace Mariah❤

Quinn Gerow Family March 17, 2022