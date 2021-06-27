Mariah G. Lynch
Mariah Gerow Lynch, age 52, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Washington, N.C. She was born and raised in Roanoke, Va.
Mariah is survived by her beloved daughters, Carter Elizabeth Lynch and Lucile Wolfe Lynch. Also surviving are her parents, Libba and Barry Wolfe of Roanoke, Va.; her brother, David Gerow and his wife, Karen and their daughters, of Bowman, Ga.; her brother, Rob Wolfe and his wife, Judy and their sons of Washington, D.C.; her sister, Caroline Benton and her husband, Joey and their sons of Summerville, S.C.; her uncle, Clay Carter and aunts, Lou Carter and Mary Carter, of Washington, N.C.; and her cousin, Sam Louis Taylor of Richmond, Va.
She was preceded in death by her father, David H. Gerow, and her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. James A. Gerow and Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Timothy Carter.
Mariah graduated from Cave Springs High School. She also graduated from UNC Wilmington with a Bachelors in Business, an MBA, and a Masters in Accounting. She taught for several years at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, and she worked as a Certified Public Accountant.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 27, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Paul Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at Oakdale Cemetery, Washington, N.C.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Tayloe Memorial Scholarship at Beaufort County Community College, 5337 US Highway 264 East, Washington, NC 27889.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.paulfuneralhome.com
.
Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington, N.C. is honored to serve the Lynch family.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 27, 2021.