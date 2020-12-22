Marian Virginia Viar Thomas
December 20, 2020
Marian Virginia Viar Thomas, 100, of Roanoke, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 20, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her sweet "Sug," Richard Buford Thomas Sr., just shy of 75 years of marriage; her parents, Robert Edward Viar Sr. and Sarah Elizabeth Murphy Viar; five sisters and their spouses; two brothers and their spouses; one great-grandson, Brody Thomas; and a very dear daughter-in-law, Ann Thomas.
She will be greatly missed by her five children, Richard B, Thomas Jr., Dianne Thomas Kessler (Tom), Judy Lynn Thomas, Jerry Wayne Thomas Sr. (Debbie) and Robert Edward Thomas (Peg). Also mourning her loss are her eleven grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. We all know that she wanted to spend this Christmas with her Sug.
As a loving mother and homemaker, she dedicated her life to her family's care and well-being. She was known for her beautiful smile and kind heart toward all. She loved working jumble puzzles, playing her piano and singing, country music and watching her Atlanta Braves. She was a charter member of her beloved church, Community Church of Salem. This world was certainly blessed to have her with us for 100 years.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Lady of the Valley for their loving care of Mom. She was known as the little lady with the big smile who loved to dance in her chair to all music performances.
Due to COVID restrictions at this time, the family will hold a private graveside service for Marian at Evergreen Burial Park with Pastor Tom McCracken III officiating. A Celebration of Life memorial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Church, 1923 East Main Street, Salem, VA 24153. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 22, 2020.