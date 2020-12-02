Marie Burch Woolwine
November 29, 2020
Marie Burch Woolwine, 100, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020.
She was predeceased by her husband, William H. Woolwine, and her parents, Walter Leslie and Caroline Burch; one sister, Lillian B. Kyle; and one grandson, Chris Brown.
Mrs. Woolwine is survived by her daughters, Marquita Woolwine Brown and Sheila Woolwine Bell. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Woolwine was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church serving as a deacon for many years and the Eveyln Townsend Circle with all the lovely ladies. Mrs. Woolwine hosted many a meeting in her home over the years.
A special thanks to the care givers, Sandy, Jamie, and Michelle, and the many others who assisted her in her final days.
As per her wishes, she was cremated. No service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to honor her memory are invited to make a donation to good Samaritan Hospice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 2, 2020.