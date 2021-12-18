Menu
Marie Campbell
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
Marie Campbell

December 5, 1929 - December 16, 2021

Marie Campbell, 92, of Roanoke County, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Ollie Campbell; brothers, Frank and Ed Campbell; sisters, Kathleen St.Clair and Margaret Amos; and infant sister, Jeanette Campbell.

Marie is survived by her sister, Louise Beamer; her brother, Jack Campbell; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

There will be a viewing from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel on Brambleton Avenue. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021, at martin Memorial Cemetery. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service on Monday at the cemetery. Masks are required for the visitation on Sunday. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.oakeys.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
4257 Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Dec
20
Service
1:00p.m.
5219 Singing Hills Rd, Roanoke, VA
So sorry to hear of Marie´s death. Thinking of you at this time. With Love, Suzie
Suzanne Tyree
December 19, 2021
