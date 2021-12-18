Marie Campbell
December 5, 1929 - December 16, 2021
Marie Campbell, 92, of Roanoke County, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Ollie Campbell; brothers, Frank and Ed Campbell; sisters, Kathleen St.Clair and Margaret Amos; and infant sister, Jeanette Campbell.
Marie is survived by her sister, Louise Beamer; her brother, Jack Campbell; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
There will be a viewing from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel on Brambleton Avenue. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021, at martin Memorial Cemetery. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service on Monday at the cemetery. Masks are required for the visitation on Sunday. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 18, 2021.