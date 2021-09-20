Menu
Marie Bryant Osterbuhr
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
Marie Bryant Osterbuhr

June 27, 1940 - September 13, 2021

Marie Bryant Osterbuhr of Roanoke, Va., peacefully passed away in her home in Garden City, Kansas, on Monday, September 13, 2021. She was 81.

She was the daughter of Elmer and Hazel (Helms) Bryant and was born on June 27, 1940, in Roanoke, Virginia. Marie grew up in Roanoke, Virginia, and graduated from Jefferson Senior High School. She later attended Isbell's University of Beauty Culture in Lubbock, Texas, where she met her husband, Ron Osterbuhr.

Marie was a selfless volunteer in re-building Lee Richardson Zoo in the late 1970s and early 1980s. The aviary at the zoo is named after her, as she loved birds and all animals.

Marie raised two leopards, two jaguars, two tigers, three thoroughbreds, a stray family of wood ducks, a rescue hawk, her favorite quarter horse named Poncho, and multiple other animal friends.

Marie enjoyed and excelled at other endeavors, including photography and craft work. She was a master gardener and active member of the Horticulture Club. She was also a docent at the bison range.

Survivors include her three sons, Karl and Rachel Osterbuhr of Phoenix, Arizona, Kurt and Renee Osterbuhr of Garden City, Kansas, and Kas and Jamie Osterbuhr of Garden City, Kansas; one sister, Loretta Bryant McClure of Salem, Missouri; one brother, David Bryant of Washington, D.C.; a sister-in-law, Gloria and husband, Fred Sanders, of Topeka, Kansas; nephew, Greg McClure and wife, Dawn, of San Antonio, Texas; and niece, Laura McClure and fiancé, Daniel, of Washington, D.C.

There will be a private family service at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Sherwood Memorial Park, Salem, Virginia. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family has designated Friends of Lee Richardson Zoo in memoriam. Donations can be made through Price and Sons Funeral Home in Garden City, Kansas, in honor of Marie's amazing life and contributions. She will be further memorialized at www.osterbuhr.org. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 20, 2021.
So sad to hear we lost another outstanding person and a classmate , may the family have strength during this time of sadness !! God Speed !
Henry
September 20, 2021
