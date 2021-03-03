Marie Margarite Preston Parker
July 18, 1960 - February 26, 2021
Marie Margarite Preston Parker, 60, of Roanoke, Va., departed this life on Friday, February 26, 2021.
A public viewing will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. The Celebration of Life Service will be held privately on Friday, March 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. Live streaming will be available from the Hamlar-Curtis website. Click "View Live Streaming Here" at the top of the screen. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 3, 2021.