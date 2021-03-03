Menu
Marie Margarite Preston Parker
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue
Roanoke, VA
Marie Margarite Preston Parker

July 18, 1960 - February 26, 2021

Marie Margarite Preston Parker, 60, of Roanoke, Va., departed this life on Friday, February 26, 2021.

A public viewing will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. The Celebration of Life Service will be held privately on Friday, March 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. Live streaming will be available from the Hamlar-Curtis website. Click "View Live Streaming Here" at the top of the screen. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
52 Entries
I will Miss you My Sweet Friend with that Heart of Gold. Love You Always
Melissa Gravely-Cheeseboro
Friend
June 21, 2021
Wow, just now finding out, so so sad
Lisa Haulmark
Coworker
April 13, 2021
Mr. Derrick and family, my deepest sympathy to you at this difficult time.
Linda Dameron
Friend
March 12, 2021
I send my prayers and condolences to the family of the late Marie Parker. My God give ya'll strength and understanding.
Kisha Hairston
Acquaintance
March 11, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. R.I.P. ANNA
Chelle Cannaday
Friend
March 6, 2021
My condolences and prayers to the family of Anna, my heart is heavy because she truly was a lifetime friend. I will continue to keep her family in my thoughts and prayers. I am so sorry, for your loss. May God bless and keep each one of you during this difficult time.
Ms Sybil Philpott
Friend
March 6, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
TARSHA BROWN-WILSON
Family
March 5, 2021
So sorry to hear of the passing of your beloved mother, she always had BIG smile on her face. I am praying for you Shannon and your entire family, during this difficult time. Hold on to the loved memories you shared with her. JoAnne Carter and Family
JoAnne Carter
Friend
March 5, 2021
To Sybil and Family I am deeply sorry for your loss may God continue to Bless you as you search for answers why?She will be missed and we will continue to pray for you and your family ❤
Deepest sympathy
Charles & Mary Johnson
Charles& Mary Johnson
Friend
March 5, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Love you all!
Antoinette Hatten
Friend
March 5, 2021
Minor family would like to express our deepest sympathy to the family and friends. Marie will be greatly missed.
Ronald (Bone) Minor
Friend
March 5, 2021
I will forever remember you in my prayers .Sister Sybil is so dear to me and this loss is devastating for her .God will hold you up and carry you when you don't feel like you can take not one more step.Just remember your beautiful sister and the Good times you had throughout years..Be strong for her children and grandchildren they will bring you some peace and that your sister still need your help to carry on her legacy .
Mary&Charles Johnson Johnson
Friend
March 5, 2021
Derek, sending you and your family prayers... MY God wrap his arms around you and your family...
Deanna Conner
March 4, 2021
Sending my loving thoughts and prayers to my family during this time of need.
Elinda Jefferson
Family
March 4, 2021
Shannon I am so sorry to hear about the loss of your mother. My deepest condolences to you and your family.
Tikesha Woody
Friend
March 4, 2021
My condolences to the family i am so sorry. VALARIE Princess Carter.
Valarie Carter
March 4, 2021
I send my prayers and condolences to the family. I am deeply sorry for your loss. May God be with each and everyone of y’all during this difficult time.
Tia Spencer
Friend
March 4, 2021
Dear Preston/Parker Family My heart is really broken, I am going to miss Marie, she was so sweet and funny and we used to have good times together back in the day. May she Rest in Peace, you all have my deepest sympathy, Carlos you are in our prayers. [email protected]
Noma Jackson Knopp
March 4, 2021
Derrick so sorry for your loss. Please know that I am lifting up you and your family in my prayers.
Ben Irvin
Coworker
March 4, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow
Debra Parker
Family
March 4, 2021
Derrick May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, sadden to hear about Marie.. will keep you and the family lifted in prayer
Marshall/Henrietta Johnson
March 4, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Joyce Banks
March 4, 2021
I am sending my deepest condolences to Derrick, Shannon and Na'Tara. Marie was an extraordinary mother, wife and friend. I will never forget the times when I had no one to help with my mom, she was always willing and ready to help in any kind of way. Marie was so easy to talk to and I will forever keep her in my heart. May god surround His loving arms around the family during this time of loss. Heaven has a gained another Earth angel.
Ericka Perry
Friend
March 4, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Angela Jamison
Friend
March 4, 2021
I so sorry for your lost prayers to you and your family
Cynthia Ransome
March 4, 2021
Sending love and many prayers to the family of Marie Parker. Heaven has gained an angel. May she rest in peace. Love yall

Chanell Garrison-Taylor
Friend
March 4, 2021
Derrick and Family so sorry for loss. Marie was a good friend to everyone that knew her she will be sadly missed.
Larry Pollard
March 4, 2021
To the family. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Calvin and Benita Williams and Sons
Acquaintance
March 4, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Connie Crowder Henry
Friend
March 3, 2021
Sibyl, my prayers are with and your family today. May God continue to carry you and your family in the days to come. Peace and Grace be yours.
Zenobia Bailey
Friend
March 3, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Mr. &Mrs. Stephen Edwards
Friend
March 3, 2021
Sorry to hear about your Mother.Praying for you and the rest of your family ❤
Angel West
Friend
March 3, 2021
I am so sadden to hear about Marie she always had a Beauitful smile and always working to the family you are in my prayers god bless. Cookie
Marcia Gunn
Friend
March 3, 2021
Derrick (Pee Wee) cuz, I am keeping you and the family lifted in Prayer. May God wrap His arms around you all like a warm blanket. Whenever you feel a breeze across your face it is Marie giving you guys a kiss. Stay strong.
Stephanie Taylor
Family
March 3, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about the passing of your mother. I have know her and her daughter's for over 25 years. My continued love and prayers to the family. I'm going to miss that beautiful smile and tight hugs.
Suzanne Pierce
March 3, 2021
Derrick you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers
Gale Holbrook
Coworker
March 3, 2021
Our heart goes out to you all in this difficult time you all are in our prayers and Mrs. Marie will be forever missed she was a beautiful person inside& out sending you all our Deepest condolences
Peggy and Bill Fields
Friend
March 3, 2021
Derrick, you and your family are in my prayers. I remember the wedding shower we threw for you and Marie here at CBE. She was a wonderful lady, and deeply cherished by you and many others.
Annette Vest
March 3, 2021
Sorry for your loss...
MARSHA HAIRSTON
Coworker
March 3, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Ron & Sue Shears
Friend
March 3, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kia Hunt
Friend
March 3, 2021
On behalf of your family at Cloverdale Elementary, we want to offer our condolences during this difficult time. You are surrounded by the love of friends and family. Wishing you peace and comfort in the days ahead.
March 3, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person.Very sweet lady always smiling when I saw you..Thanks for making my first week at Carilion a success.You’ll be definitely be missed.
Shamika&Qynyeka Robertson
Friend
March 3, 2021
My deepest sympathy goes out to Derrick and his family. My prayers and thoughts are with you.
Carolyn Parker
March 3, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Anna we had some good times laughed joked and I want to thank you for always loving my daughter destonie like she was yours and she was. You will be miss my friend you were great lady inside and out fly high my friend watch over us all and keep smiling that beautiful smile until we meet again love you






Sherry Brady
Friend
March 3, 2021
Uplifting the bereaved family and friends in prayer in the loss of your loved one. May the caring of others be of some measure of comfort now and in the days to come.
Ruth Lewis
March 3, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Eugene Terry
Friend
March 3, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Stephen Edwards
Friend
March 3, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Patricia,Keith & Tierra,& Shannon Gray
Friend
March 3, 2021
Derrick and family, I am so sorry for your loss. You all are in my thoughts and prayers for God's overwhelming comfort, strength, and peace in the days and weeks ahead. God's strength is perfect when our strength is gone.
Susan Hensley
Coworker
March 3, 2021
I am sorry for your loss, my thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Shawn Crowder
Acquaintance
March 3, 2021
TO THE FAMILY YOU ALL HAVE MY DEEPEST SYMPATHY, MAY SHE Rih
Linda Daniel
Friend
March 3, 2021
