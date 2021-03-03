I will forever remember you in my prayers .Sister Sybil is so dear to me and this loss is devastating for her .God will hold you up and carry you when you don't feel like you can take not one more step.Just remember your beautiful sister and the Good times you had throughout years..Be strong for her children and grandchildren they will bring you some peace and that your sister still need your help to carry on her legacy .

Mary&Charles Johnson Johnson Friend March 5, 2021