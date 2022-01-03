Marilyn Whitlow deWindt
December 20, 1952 - December 31, 2021
Marilyn W. deWindt, 69, of Vinton, Virginia, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Mrs. deWindt is survived by her two children and six grandchildren, William Stewart deWindt, his wife, Sherry, and their daughter, Jennifer, all of Blacksburg, Va., Malissa deWindt McClintock, her husband, Andrew, and their five children, Maisie, Ellie, Xander, Josie, and TJ, all of Midlothian, Va
Mrs. deWindt is also survived by her mother, Lucille Booth Whitlow of Vinton; her brother, Zachary S. Whitlow, MD, and his wife, Rebecca Riddle-Whitlow, of Charlottesville; her sister, Melinda Whitlow Perdue of Lynchburg; three nieces, their partners, and two great-nephews. Mrs. deWindt was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 45 years, William "Bill" deWindt, and her father, Burrell S. Whitlow.
A native of Vinton, Mrs. deWindt was born on December 20, 1952, and attended schools in Vinton, graduating from William Byrd High School in 1971. Mrs. deWindt attended Hollins College until she met the love of her life, Bill, and they wed on May 25, 1973. An avid participant in her children's lives, Mrs. deWindt volunteered at Roanoke Catholic School, W.E. Cundiff Elementary, and William Byrd Middle and High Schools. Mrs. deWindt was a member of Thrasher Memorial United Methodist Church in Vinton and the proud "Nana" of six. A dedicated wife, Mrs. deWindt provided care and support to her husband during the decade before his death in 2018.
The family would like to express immense gratitude to Debra Clark for her devotion, friendship, care, and support over the years for both Mrs. deWindt and her husband.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022, at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Virginia Museum of Transportation in memory of Marilyn Whitlow deWindt. (www.vmt.org
Published by Roanoke Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 16, 2022.