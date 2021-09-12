Marilyn Kimmerling Elliott
February 23, 1931 - September 10, 2021
Marilyn Kimmerling Elliott, 90, of Salem, Virginia, died at home with hospice care, surrounded by her daughters, in the early morning of Friday, September 10, 2021.
"Kim" and "Joyce," as she was known to childhood friends, and "Aunt Lovely" to her many nieces and nephews, was born on February 23, 1931, in Roanoke, Va., the third daughter of Earl and Martha Kimmerling of Roanoke.
She was predeceased in death by her parents; the love of her life, her beloved, Roy; daughter, Pam; as well as her sister, Earlene K. Starkey.
She is survived by her three daughters, C. Lynn Elliott of Atlanta, Ga., Katherine "Kandy" Elliott of Roanoke, Va., and Cynthia "Cindy" E. Harper and husband, Mason, of Richmond, Va.; and grandchildren, Katherine "Katie" Grace Harper of Omaha, Neb., and Jack Elliott Harper of Richmond, Va. She is also survived by her devoted sister, Martha "Dixie" K. Shelhoss, and the family's dear friend, Dr. Randall R. Rhea. She was a member of Second Presbyterian Church in Roanoke.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to her aides, Elaine, Bonnie, Rosa, Tina, and Laura who faithfully assisted their mother so she could continue to live independently; especially those who cared for her in her final days. The family is profoundly grateful to Good Samaritan Hospice and their kind and caring staff who allowed their mother to journey into eternal life with peace and dignity.
Marilyn's quick wit, sense of humor and smile will be missed by all. The world will be dimmer without her.
A private graveside service will be held at a future date. Donations may be made in Marilyn's memory to Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Road, SW, Roanoke, VA 24018 or to your favorite charity
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 12, 2021.