Marilyn Kimmerling Elliott
1931 - 2021
Marilyn Kimmerling Elliott

February 23, 1931 - September 10, 2021

Marilyn Kimmerling Elliott, 90, of Salem, Virginia, died at home with hospice care, surrounded by her daughters, in the early morning of Friday, September 10, 2021.

"Kim" and "Joyce," as she was known to childhood friends, and "Aunt Lovely" to her many nieces and nephews, was born on February 23, 1931, in Roanoke, Va., the third daughter of Earl and Martha Kimmerling of Roanoke.

She was predeceased in death by her parents; the love of her life, her beloved, Roy; daughter, Pam; as well as her sister, Earlene K. Starkey.

She is survived by her three daughters, C. Lynn Elliott of Atlanta, Ga., Katherine "Kandy" Elliott of Roanoke, Va., and Cynthia "Cindy" E. Harper and husband, Mason, of Richmond, Va.; and grandchildren, Katherine "Katie" Grace Harper of Omaha, Neb., and Jack Elliott Harper of Richmond, Va. She is also survived by her devoted sister, Martha "Dixie" K. Shelhoss, and the family's dear friend, Dr. Randall R. Rhea. She was a member of Second Presbyterian Church in Roanoke.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to her aides, Elaine, Bonnie, Rosa, Tina, and Laura who faithfully assisted their mother so she could continue to live independently; especially those who cared for her in her final days. The family is profoundly grateful to Good Samaritan Hospice and their kind and caring staff who allowed their mother to journey into eternal life with peace and dignity.

Marilyn's quick wit, sense of humor and smile will be missed by all. The world will be dimmer without her.

A private graveside service will be held at a future date. Donations may be made in Marilyn's memory to Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Road, SW, Roanoke, VA 24018 or to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
Kandy: Cathye and I extend to you and your family our deepest sympathies at the passing of your wonderful mother.
John Edwards
Friend
September 16, 2021
Beautiful picture of a beautiful woman who led a long and beautiful life. My deepest sympathy to all of the Elliott girls, especially Lynn, my dear friend who kept me posted on all the" fun-with-Marilyn" times. I loved hearing all the tales over the years.
Betty Smith
Friend
September 13, 2021
I am so sad to hear this news. She was always so good to my family. Laura & I extend our deepest sympathies.
Trey McCallie
Friend
September 13, 2021
May precious memories of lovely Ms. Elliott be held close to the heart of those that cherished her.
Lisa Jacobson
September 12, 2021
Kandy and Family, I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your mother. I am sure you have many wonderful memories of time spent with her and I hope they bring you comfort and peace. Sandra Dickey Phillips
Sandra Dickey Phillips
September 12, 2021
