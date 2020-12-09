Marilyn T. Hammes
July 16, 1945 - December 7, 2020
Marilyn T. Hammes, 75, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020.
She was predeceased by her husband, Charles T. Hammes, and parents, Willard C. and Elsie G. Timberlake.
Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Amy G. Terry (Bill) and Ashleigh Grubbs Lee (Steven), both of Roanoke, and granddaughter, Madeline Leigh Terry.
Her education was one of her greatest priorities and sources of pride, having graduated from East Carolina University as an undergraduate and having received a Master’s from Virginia Tech. Marilyn was a devoted secondary educator at Cave Spring High School for many years. She enjoyed spending summers with her husband, Charlie, at their beach home in Murrell’s Inlet, S.C.
Marilyn was known for having a heart that loved and welcomed any animal in need. Over the years she convinced Charlie to rescue numerous dogs and cats. Most importantly she was a devoted grandmother to her beloved granddaughter, Maddie.
A private service will be held at Evergreen Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages friends to make contributions to Carilion Roanoke Memorial NICU, CHIP, or to the Roanoke Valley SPCA. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 9, 2020.