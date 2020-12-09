I was sorry to hear of Marilyn's passing. She was an excellent teacher at Cave Spring High School and I enjoyed working with her. She was the only teacher in my daughter's entire school career that called the house to send a good message about Heather. I will always remember that, and I used that scenario many times in college classes that I taught to pre-service teachers. Marilyn will be missed.

Lorraine Lange December 9, 2020