Marilyn T. Hammes
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Marilyn T. Hammes

July 16, 1945 - December 7, 2020

Marilyn T. Hammes, 75, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles T. Hammes, and parents, Willard C. and Elsie G. Timberlake. Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Amy G. Terry (Bill) and Ashleigh Grubbs Lee (Steven), both of Roanoke, and granddaughter, Madeline Leigh Terry.

Her education was one of her greatest priorities and sources of pride, having graduated from East Carolina University as an undergraduate and having received a Master’s from Virginia Tech. Marilyn was a devoted secondary educator at Cave Spring High School for many years. She enjoyed spending summers with her husband, Charlie, at their beach home in Murrell’s Inlet, S.C.

Marilyn was known for having a heart that loved and welcomed any animal in need. Over the years she convinced Charlie to rescue numerous dogs and cats. Most importantly she was a devoted grandmother to her beloved granddaughter, Maddie.

A private service will be held at Evergreen Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages friends to make contributions to Carilion Roanoke Memorial NICU, CHIP, or to the Roanoke Valley SPCA. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so sorry for your loss. She was one of the greatest teachers I had at Cave Spring. My heart goes out to you.
Vanessa K Nickens
December 18, 2020
Amy and Ashleigh: I am so sorry to learn of your Mom's passing. Enjoyed being your neighbor so many years ago. You are in my thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time
Gardner Becky
December 11, 2020
Amy and Bill, We are sorry to hear this and our sympathies to you.
Frank & Gerrie Kallio
December 9, 2020
I was sorry to hear of Marilyn's passing. She was an excellent teacher at Cave Spring High School and I enjoyed working with her. She was the only teacher in my daughter's entire school career that called the house to send a good message about Heather. I will always remember that, and I used that scenario many times in college classes that I taught to pre-service teachers. Marilyn will be missed.
Lorraine Lange
December 9, 2020
