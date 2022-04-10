Marilyn Miller Isley
July 24, 1944 - April 6, 2022
Marilyn M. Isley, 77, of Salem, Virginia, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2022. Born on July 24, 1944, to the late Vernon and Polly Miller; She is also predeceased by her brother, Kenneth Miller.
Surviving are her husband of 56 years, Boyd "Butch" A. Isley Jr.; sons, Boyd (Tray) A. Isley, III (Cassandra) and Miller W. Isley (Amy); and five granddaughters, Amelia, Reagan, Olivia, Courtney and Nicole.
For all their loving care of Marilyn, the family thanks Generations Solutions and their employees, Carol Beck, Mary Rubin, and Sade' Hughes, Salem Terrace, and Good Samaritan Hospice.
A private family service will be held on a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 42 East Main Street, Salem, Va., or to a desired charity.
Published by Roanoke Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2022.