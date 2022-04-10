Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marilyn Miller Isley
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Marilyn Miller Isley

July 24, 1944 - April 6, 2022

Marilyn M. Isley, 77, of Salem, Virginia, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2022. Born on July 24, 1944, to the late Vernon and Polly Miller; She is also predeceased by her brother, Kenneth Miller.

Surviving are her husband of 56 years, Boyd "Butch" A. Isley Jr.; sons, Boyd (Tray) A. Isley, III (Cassandra) and Miller W. Isley (Amy); and five granddaughters, Amelia, Reagan, Olivia, Courtney and Nicole.

For all their loving care of Marilyn, the family thanks Generations Solutions and their employees, Carol Beck, Mary Rubin, and Sade' Hughes, Salem Terrace, and Good Samaritan Hospice.

A private family service will be held on a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 42 East Main Street, Salem, Va., or to a desired charity.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.

Published by Roanoke Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.