Marion Candler Thompson



January 15, 1930 - April 12, 2022



Marion Louise Candler Thompson, our mother and our Nan, 92, of Roanoke, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.



Marion was born in Lynchburg, Va., on January 15, 1930, to the late Otey Daniel Candler and Grace Barbour Candler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall R. Thompson, and her brother, Calvin Candler.



Those left to cherish Marion's memory are her children, Diane Lacy (Steve) of Forest, Emily Mills (Richard), Scott Thompson (Dawn), all of Roanoke; grandchildren, Matthew Jason Farley (Meaghan), Sarah Farley Lyon (Chris), Michael Brian Mills (Errin), and Jennifer Mills Painter (Fred); and great-grandchildren, Mia Farley, McKenna Farley, Molly Lyon, Porter Lyon, T.J. Mills, Addy Mills, Gavin Mills, Ryan Painter, and Audrey Painter.



Marion had a lifelong love of music. She played piano and organ and sang in the choir at Whites Methodist, and Mead Memorial Methodist Church in Lynchburg, Va.



Marion had some special ladies that took good care of her at Richfield Health Care Center in Willow Cottage and for this we are so grateful. One of those ladies is Michelle whom she dearly loved. Marion always told everyone at Richfield as they were leaving her room "Thank you" and "I love you". Everyone would respond with "I love you To too". Michelle would say "I love you more".



Marion loved people and she loved the Lord. In her last days she would have daily conversations with God. She would tell her God that she was ready to come home. Marion loved her God so much and I feel sure he has opened his arms and embraced her as she walked (yes, Marion will be walking) into Heaven. Also there to greet our mother will be our dad, her mother, father, and brother.



Many will remember Marion's special sayings and her special Bible verse: Do your best and God will do the rest. If you want something you've never had you've got to be willing to do something you've never done. "I can do all things through Christ Jesus who strengthens me: Philippians 4:13. Marion leaves a legacy of unconditional love.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to Catawba Valley Baptist Church, 10922 Catawba Road, Troutville, VA 24175.



Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road by Pastor Aaron Mansfield. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home, 540-366-0707.



Simpson Funeral Home



5160 Peters Creek Road Roanoke, VA 24019



Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 17, 2022.