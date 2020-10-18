LostoskiMarjorieOctober 6, 1936October 14, 2020Marjorie Lostoski (née Kosak), 84, of Smith Mountain Lake, Va., passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Marge was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on October 6, 1936, to the late Slovenian immigrant parents, Frank and Betty Kosak. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, David; and sister, Betty Ann.She married Edward Lostoski on August 25, 1955, and moved to the Washington, D.C. area. A 25-year member of Resurrection Catholic Church, Marge served joyfully as a member of the choir, as well as various volunteer positions. She also enjoyed being a long-time volunteer with Lake Christian Ministries and Smith Mountain Lake Newcomers.She was an avid reader, enjoyed playing mah-jongg, and took pride in raisin her seven children and spoiling her sixteen grandchildren.Marge is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ed; children, Diane (Scott) Mlynarczyk, Ken Lostoski, Elaine (Rob) Ziemke, Karen (Fernando) De Urquidi, Steven (Maria) Lostoski, Denise (Eric) Veater, and Greg (Jenna) Lostoski; brother, Dan Kosak; and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Saturday October, 24, 2020, at Resurrection Catholic Church, 15353 Moneta Road, Moneta, VA 24121, with Father Salvador Añonuevo celebrating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m.Masks will be required and social distancing will be in effect.Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.