Marjorie S. TrentDecember 6, 2020It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Marjorie S. Trent, 89, of Vinton on Sunday, December 6, 2020. She was the oldest child of Roscoe Ralph Saunders and Cora Meador Saunders. Growing up in Vinton she was a member of Vinton Baptist Church and attended William Byrd High School. Her family moved to Chamblissburg where she graduated from Stewartsville High School.She married her high school sweetheart Houston Ace Trussler Jr. in October of 1950. Before the birth of their first daughter the couple moved back to Vinton where they raised three children. After the death of her first husband in 1990, she remarried an old high school friend from Vinton, Raymond C. Trent and moved to Ft. Lauderdale and then Vero Beach, Florida where she lived for over 25 years. She returned to her home in Vinton a few years ago where she lived until March of this year. Due to failing health she moved to Friendship Manor in Roanoke where she lived until her passing.She was predeceased by her parents, Roscoe Ralph Saunders and Cora Belle Meador Saunders; her first husband, Houston A. Trussler Jr.; her second husband, Raymond Clyde Trent; her oldest daughter, Sharon Renee Trussler Perdue and her sister, Penny Ann Saunders.She is survived by her children, Brenda Sue Trussler of Granville County, N.C. and Jeff L. Trussler and Lisa Smith Trussler of Raleigh, N.C.; her grandchildren, Jeffrey Thomas Trussler and Samuel Grey Trussler and his wife, Danielle; and great-grandchildren, Dylan and Ryker; siblings, Barbara Saunders Overstreet of Salem, Ralph Edward "Buck" Saunders of Chamblissburg, Hettie Arabella Saunders of Hickory, N.C. and Roscoe Neal Saunders of Chamblissburg; aunt, June Meador Wilkes of Vinton; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.She was a person who always wanted to learn and had many interests throughout her life that included art, design, history, religious studies, gardening and antiquing.During her life she not only raised three children but also worked outside of the home. Her varied interests led her to a wide range of positions. She worked at Sydney's clothing store as a buyer; the Vinton Weaving Mill; General electric in the wiring department; Kenrose Manufacturing as an allocator in the shipping department; Sears in the accounts office; as a Chiropractic Assistant and was an art framing consultant. While in Florida she studied and obtained certification as a Travel Agent.A graveside service is to be held on Friday, December 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton. Her cousin, Gerald Carter of Roanoke will officiate. Flowers may be sent to Mountain View Cemetery. The family requests that face coverings be worn during the service.She was a daughter, sister, wife, and mother. She will be missed. May she rest in peace.