Mark Stephen Armagost
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Annville-Cleona Secondary School
FUNERAL HOME
Wetzler Funeral Service Inc
206 N Spring St
Bellefonte, PA
Mark Stephen Armagost

September 19, 1957 - December 11, 2021

Mark S. Armagost, of State College, Pa., passed away at his home on Saturday, December 11, 2021, after fighting a rare, aggressive cancer. He exhibited his characteristic grace, humor, and kindness until the end.

He was born in Frankfurt, Germany on September 19, 1957. As the child of an Army family, he lived in Columbus, Ga.; Vincenza, Italy; Palmyra, Pa.; Lawton, Okla.; and Toledo, Ohio before the family settled in Annville, Pa. He graduated from Annville-Cleona High School.

Mark had two careers. In his first, he rose from a dishwasher and short-order cook to become an executive chef, working in restaurants in Lebanon County, Pa., Orlando, Fla., Baltimore, Md., and Raleigh, N.C. Later Mark earned Bachelor's and Master's degrees from North Carolina State University and became a fundraiser for land-grant universities in North Carolina, Virginia, and Pennsylvania, applying his talents to his fervent commitment to affordable higher education.

He is survived by his wife, Sally J. Sherman, and her daughter Dagny Felker; his father, Carl J. Armagost, and his wife, Helen Hanson; his sister, Karen Armagost and her wife, M.A. Sheehan; and a host of relatives and friends. His first marriage to Jeannie Sheedy Armagost of North Carolina ended in divorce. He was predeceased by his mother, Jean M. Armagost.

His family and friends will deeply miss Mark's sharp intellect and quick wit, his gentleness, and his love of dogs, fishing, cooking, bourbon, music, and a good debate.

"Love thy neighbor" was a guiding philosophy of Mark's life. In honor of this commitment, donations in his memory may be made to Think We Not Me of Boalsburg, Pa. - thinkwenotme.org - or to the neighbor-loving organization of your choice.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc., Bellefonte. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com

Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc.

206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Wetzler Funeral Service Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
I worked with Mark at NC State and he was an amazing coworker--he was always so friendly and funny. Praying for his entire family in the coming days.
Lenora Kraft
December 20, 2021
I had the privilege of working with Mark at NC State. His humor and kindness made my days brighter. My sincere sympathies to his family. He was such a special man.
Natasha Byrd Parrish
Friend
December 20, 2021
Deepest condolences to his family and fellow friends. Anyone that knew him has many memories of fun times and deep conversations, a passion for food and friends in often challenging times. He was very much a WE thinker, in pursuit of opportunities at the university and community. He will be deeply missed and Talk Like a Pirate Day will be lesser without him.
Troy Mullineaux
December 18, 2021
My thoughts go out to Mark's Family. I enjoyed working with Mark durning my time at NCSU in the Forestry Foundations for the University. Mark had such a kind outlook on life and a huge personality and sense of humor. He will be greatly missed.
J E Howe
December 16, 2021
