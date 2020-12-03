Mark Charles Fuller
Mark Charles Fuller, 64, of Roanoke, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Charles G. and Pat Fuller.
Surviving family includes his wife, Vickie Fuller; son, Ryan Fuller and wife, Laura; daughter, Kendra Stoltz and husband, Ryan; brothers, David and Mike Fuller; grandchildren, Benjamin, Abiageal, and Sean Fuller, and Cheyenne, Savannah, Madison and Avery Stoltz; stepmother, Carol Fuller; several step-brothers and sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the Lotz Funeral Home Chapel in Vinton, with Pastor Jake Huffman officiating. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Vinton, Read Mountain, or Clearbrook Rescue Squads or to the Roanoke County or Roanoke City Police Departments. PLEASE NOTE THAT SOCIAL DISTANCING AND FACIAL COVERING MANDATES WILL BE OBSERVED. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 3, 2020.