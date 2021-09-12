Mark Quentin "Quen" Emick Jr.
January 27, 1974 - September 7, 2021
Mark Q. "Quen" Emick Jr. of Chesapeake, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.
Quen was born on January 27, 1974, in Roanoke, Va. Upon graduation from Northside High School in 1992, he entered the Virginia Military Institute (VMI) where he graduated with honors in 1996. That same year he began the study of law at Penn State University, and after graduating with distinction, he began practicing law with the firm of Cranwell, Moore and Emick. At the time of his passing, he was practicing law with the Hampton Law Firm, Hampton, Va., where he developed a deep appreciation and fondness for the staff and fellow attorney, Jan Hoen.
Quen loved playing football and baseball in high school and baseball while attending VMI. After college, he enjoyed golf and fast-pitch softball. Quen spent many enjoyable hours coaching his three children and encouraging them to do their best.
Surviving to cherish his memory are his daughter, Riley, and sons, Tyler and Jacob of Chesapeake, Va.; parents, Mark and Linda Emick of Troutville, Va.; sister, Melissa Allard (Mark) and niece and nephew, Olivia and Jack Allard of Leesburg, Va.
The family will receive friends at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021, followed by a time of remembrance to take place at 4 p.m. at Oakey's North Chapel, Roanoke, Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Carilion Clinic Hospice or to the Virginia Military Institute Foundation. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 12, 2021.