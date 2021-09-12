I would like to offer my deepest sympathy and condolences to the family. Quen and I worked together at The Moody Law Firm, and again here at Hampton Injury Law PLC. We also lived right around the corner from each other in Chesapeake. Quen had a personality that was larger than life! He used to make us laugh quite a bit here at the office, and it really is too quiet here without him. He was a good friend as well as a coworker. I am truly missing him. Rest in peace Quen

Tammy Lynn Friend September 13, 2021