Pain of loss never goes away, but overtime wonderful, happy memories will be first on your mind. We are thinking of you.
Ralph and Cindy Thompson
September 18, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Brenda Shamloo
September 17, 2021
Know that we are heart-broken for you all. We are not in town so cannot be there to support you. However, our thoughts and prayers are with you. May the Lord give you strength and peace in your time if need.
Cary Mangus
September 16, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you in this difficult time. Please let us know if we can help in any way!
Fred &Pat King
September 16, 2021
We are so sad to hear of his death. Always a member of the Viking Brotherhood
Coach and Mrs Jim Hickam
September 14, 2021
Words cannot express our thoughts and prayers for your family at this time. May God´s peace comfort you in the days ahead as you grieve the loss of a wonderful son and brother.
Jessie & Bud Derey
September 14, 2021
So sad and sorry to read this. Great guy from a great family. Prayers to the family from my family and the NHS Football family!
Scott Fisher
September 14, 2021
Hampton Injury Law PLC
September 13, 2021
Craig and Rachel Sharnetzka
September 13, 2021
I would like to offer my deepest sympathy and condolences to the family. Quen and I worked together at The Moody Law Firm, and again here at Hampton Injury Law PLC. We also lived right around the corner from each other in Chesapeake. Quen had a personality that was larger than life! He used to make us laugh quite a bit here at the office, and it really is too quiet here without him. He was a good friend as well as a coworker. I am truly missing him.
Rest in peace Quen
Tammy Lynn
September 13, 2021
Our hearts break for you all. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
David and Chippy Bousman
September 13, 2021
Our condolences for your loss. Praying for peace and comfort.
Doug and Dana Keffer
September 13, 2021
God is with you in everything that happens in our JOURNEY in LIFE.