Mark William Schultz
August 26, 1949 - March 1, 2021
Mark W. Schultz, 71, of Roanoke, went to be with the Lord, on Monday, March 1, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Josephine Schultz and granddaughter, Olivia Goldberg. Mark is survived by his wife, Tuul Schultz; children, Jeff Schultz and wife, Dana, Emily Goldberg and husband, Howard, Tulgaa Bayarsaikhan, and Shijir Bayarsaikhan; grandchildren, Zach Schultz, Mia Bayarsaikhan, Cael Goldberg, Remy Goldberg, and Zoe Schultz; brother, Stephen Schultz and wife, Betty; and special cat, Hokie.
If you've lived in the Roanoke or New River Valleys over the past four decades, you've likely eaten, worshiped or banked in a building where Mark Schultz did the masonry work. Mark and his business partner Phillip Lackey operated S & L Masonry for over three decades with help of John Griffith. His body of work was extensive including the walkways and outdoor masonry installations on grounds of the Roanoke College campus. He was a true masonry artist and craftsman. Philip and John now continue to operate S&L.
Mark was a proud father and grandfather always on the sidelines of his children and grandchildren's sporting events and parades when they were young and was forever supportive of their academic and professional aspirations as they grew. Later in life, Mark's world expanded dramatically as he and his wife Tuul traveled the world exploring Asia and Europe.
Mark was a devoted and loving husband of Tuul for 16 years and during their marriage journey they managed good and bad times with the help of the Lord, family, friends and the Mongolian community. Mark's family would also like to acknowledge the support of special caregivers, Geegii, Adriana, Tsegi, Bella, Tsend and the PCU at CRMH. Mark was one of the most gentle and humble men you'll ever meet.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Stroke Association
, https://www.stroke.org/
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Troy Mays officiating.
Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home, (540) 366-0707.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 3, 2021.