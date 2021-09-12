I just heard that Mark had passed away. Totally shocked as he was so young healthy and active. I knew him through Rotary. We had done Meals on Wheels a few times ans other Rotary Projects. He was a great guy, fun to be with and really cared about others. Dedicated to his kids and and family. And he was a great Rotarian. We will really miss him. Praying for his family.

Sharon Meisel Family November 9, 2021