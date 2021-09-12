Mark Edwin Wright
August 7, 1963 - August 31, 2021
Mark Edwin Wright, 58, of McLean, Va., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at his residence. He was born on August 7, 1963, to Charles Eugene Wright and Hazel Old Wright.
Mark graduated from Liberty High School then went to Virginia Tech where he graduated with a bachelor's in finance. He loved triathlons and marathons, competing in the Boston Marathon, the Marine Corps Marathon and even competing in other countries.
In addition to his parents, Mark is survived by his wife, Maríagarcia Bustamante; children, Stephanie Wright Rodgers and husband, Warren, Hunter Wright, and Colten Wight; stepdaughter, Mia O'Neill; brother, Ronnie Wright; mother of Stephanie, Kelly Axt; mother of Hunter and Colten, Michelle Thorne, and numerous nieces, and friends.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Virginia Memorial Park with the Rev. Dr. David Henderson officiating.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 12, 2021.