Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mark Edwin Wright
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
320 North Bridge Street
Bedford, VA
Mark Edwin Wright

August 7, 1963 - August 31, 2021

Mark Edwin Wright, 58, of McLean, Va., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at his residence. He was born on August 7, 1963, to Charles Eugene Wright and Hazel Old Wright.

Mark graduated from Liberty High School then went to Virginia Tech where he graduated with a bachelor's in finance. He loved triathlons and marathons, competing in the Boston Marathon, the Marine Corps Marathon and even competing in other countries.

In addition to his parents, Mark is survived by his wife, Maríagarcia Bustamante; children, Stephanie Wright Rodgers and husband, Warren, Hunter Wright, and Colten Wight; stepdaughter, Mia O'Neill; brother, Ronnie Wright; mother of Stephanie, Kelly Axt; mother of Hunter and Colten, Michelle Thorne, and numerous nieces, and friends.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Virginia Memorial Park with the Rev. Dr. David Henderson officiating.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Virginia Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I just heard this tragic news. Mark was my manager at SunTrust, and we was one of the finest individuals I have met in my lifetime. Just an amazing mentor and friend. I'm just in shocked, and my condolences goes out to his family.
Margo Frazier
November 15, 2021
I just heard that Mark had passed away. Totally shocked as he was so young healthy and active. I knew him through Rotary. We had done Meals on Wheels a few times ans other Rotary Projects. He was a great guy, fun to be with and really cared about others. Dedicated to his kids and and family. And he was a great Rotarian. We will really miss him. Praying for his family.
Sharon Meisel
Family
November 9, 2021
Todd and Kim Goode
September 13, 2021
We have so many memories of spending time with Mark, and we are so saddened to hear he is gone. Praying for your family.
John & Janet Baker
Friend
September 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results