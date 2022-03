Marlene Hunter



June 10, 1933 - December 13, 2021



Marlene Mauck Hunter, of Southern Pines, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021, at the age of 88. She was preceded in death by her husband, her two children, and her son-in-law. She is survived by her sister, her sister-in-law, five granddaughters, and ten great-grandchildren. Marlene lived a full life of love, family, and travel and was beloved by everyone that knew her.



Boles Funeral Home



425 W. Pennsylvania Ave. Southern Pines, NC



Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 19, 2021.