Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Martha Ann Eborall
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Roanoke, VA
Martha Ann Eborall

January 10, 1955 - November 30, 2020

Martha Ann Eborall, 65, of Roanoke, Virginia, died on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

She was born on January 10, 1955 to Oscar and Virginia Anderson who predeceased her. Her sister, Nancy Gail Anderson and two of her half-brothers, Larry and Dickie Anderson, also predeceased her.

Martha is survived by her husband, David Eborall; her sons, Jedidiah Eborall and Bryan Eborall and wife, Mandriell; beloved grandchildren, Adalyn, Ashton and Violet; Martha's brother, Oscar William Anderson Jr. and his wife, Jackie; her sister, Virginia Cox; her brother-in-law, Pat Lloyd; brother and sister-in-law, Marcus and Kay (Eborall) Maddox; many nephews and nieces including Bill Tennant, Pam Mceachern, Justin and Alex Anderson; and numerous grand nieces and nephews.

Martha earned a PHD in Crop and Soil Science from Virginia Tech, her undergraduate work was also at Tech. She was a dedicated Hokie fan. Martha was a member of numerous honor societies including the National Honor Society and the Golden Key Honor Society. She taught at various higher education schools before settling on Bluefield State College where she taught numerous courses including Botany, Cyberinfrastructure, Ecology, Ecology of Costa Rica, Economic Botany, Environmental Science and labs, General Biology lecture and lab, Integrated Science I and II, Microbiology lecture and lab, Methods in Teaching Science, Nutrition, Pathogenic Microbiology, Plant Kingdom, Plant Physiology, Research/Projects, and Physical Science Survey II lecture and lab.

Martha retired in 2018 and was awarded Professor Emeritus status. She leaves a legacy within the students that she influenced and advised over the years. Martha served five years in the college administration as Dean of Arts and Science while maintaining her course schedule in order to remain in the classroom teaching- her first love. She also established and taught a study abroad course, Ecology of Costa Rica.

Martha loved traveling, her flowers, trees, her log house by the stream and most importantly, her dogs. She loved all of her family and friends including her best friend, Vickie Altizer, who will miss her wit, charm, generosity and ability to converse with anyone. She will remain in her family's hearts and will be missed always and forever.

The family wishes to thank the Palliative Care Unit at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for the excellent and compassionate care during Martha's final weeks.

We, her family will plan a celebration of her life in 2021 when it is safer for all of her many friends and family members to celebrate a life well lived.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Virginia Anderson Nursing Textbook Scholarship Fund at Bluefield State College. This endowment was established and supported by Martha to honor her Mother. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s North Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s North Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
My sincerest condolences on Martha's passing. Martha was the kindest, most helpful and decent person I've ever met. Although she was my Dean, Martha treated me much more like a member of her own family than a boss. She helped my wife Rhoda set up an art studio at BSC and watched over it like a mother hen; she welcomed my friend looking for a faculty position with open arms and encouraged him to apply to BSC. Martha saved me from making many mistakes as a new faculty member and always offered helpful advice, support, and encouragement throughout my tenure at BSC. To say Martha had an open door policy is a gross understatement. Whether it was 8AM or 7PM Martha was hard at work in her office but never once requested I make an appointment or mentioned that she was busy when I walked in for help with a faculty issue or just to chat. She routinely came up to the second floor to check on me and my colleagues and ask how we were doing. She did everything in such an unassuming matter-of-fact manner that it didn't seem like she was doing me any favors and I regrettably never thanked her for the many kind things she did for Rhoda and I on a recurring basis. I console myself with the knowledge that she would not have accepted or even acknowledged the thanks. Her group tour to Costa Rica was one of the most enjoyable vacations of our lives. Martha's kindness, words of wisdom, infectious smile, honesty, decency, dedication to her job, and zest for life has been an inspiration that has helped keep me positive in my darkest moments. The world lost a wonderful human being. Robert Lowinger
Robert Lowinger
December 16, 2020
Martha, you did good work and you were a credit to our unit and to the College. I'm just sorry that you didn't have more time to experience the rewards of retirement.
Jim Voelker
December 14, 2020
Rest in Peace, Martha
Michael Anderson
December 13, 2020
I can hear her `giggle´ as I see her photo and read her tribute, a laugh That was so contagious. I remember when she and David met, how much they made each other smile, added happiness to each other´s lives. The world was a better place with her in it and I feel blessed that I knew Martha, there are great memories that I will always cherish.
Suzanne Oconnell
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results