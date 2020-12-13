My sincerest condolences on Martha's passing. Martha was the kindest, most helpful and decent person I've ever met. Although she was my Dean, Martha treated me much more like a member of her own family than a boss. She helped my wife Rhoda set up an art studio at BSC and watched over it like a mother hen; she welcomed my friend looking for a faculty position with open arms and encouraged him to apply to BSC. Martha saved me from making many mistakes as a new faculty member and always offered helpful advice, support, and encouragement throughout my tenure at BSC. To say Martha had an open door policy is a gross understatement. Whether it was 8AM or 7PM Martha was hard at work in her office but never once requested I make an appointment or mentioned that she was busy when I walked in for help with a faculty issue or just to chat. She routinely came up to the second floor to check on me and my colleagues and ask how we were doing. She did everything in such an unassuming matter-of-fact manner that it didn't seem like she was doing me any favors and I regrettably never thanked her for the many kind things she did for Rhoda and I on a recurring basis. I console myself with the knowledge that she would not have accepted or even acknowledged the thanks. Her group tour to Costa Rica was one of the most enjoyable vacations of our lives. Martha's kindness, words of wisdom, infectious smile, honesty, decency, dedication to her job, and zest for life has been an inspiration that has helped keep me positive in my darkest moments. The world lost a wonderful human being. Robert Lowinger

