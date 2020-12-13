Martha Ann Eborall
January 10, 1955 - November 30, 2020
Martha Ann Eborall, 65, of Roanoke, Virginia, died on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
She was born on January 10, 1955 to Oscar and Virginia Anderson who predeceased her. Her sister, Nancy Gail Anderson and two of her half-brothers, Larry and Dickie Anderson, also predeceased her.
Martha is survived by her husband, David Eborall; her sons, Jedidiah Eborall and Bryan Eborall and wife, Mandriell; beloved grandchildren, Adalyn, Ashton and Violet; Martha's brother, Oscar William Anderson Jr. and his wife, Jackie; her sister, Virginia Cox; her brother-in-law, Pat Lloyd; brother and sister-in-law, Marcus and Kay (Eborall) Maddox; many nephews and nieces including Bill Tennant, Pam Mceachern, Justin and Alex Anderson; and numerous grand nieces and nephews.
Martha earned a PHD in Crop and Soil Science from Virginia Tech, her undergraduate work was also at Tech. She was a dedicated Hokie fan. Martha was a member of numerous honor societies including the National Honor Society and the Golden Key Honor Society. She taught at various higher education schools before settling on Bluefield State College where she taught numerous courses including Botany, Cyberinfrastructure, Ecology, Ecology of Costa Rica, Economic Botany, Environmental Science and labs, General Biology lecture and lab, Integrated Science I and II, Microbiology lecture and lab, Methods in Teaching Science, Nutrition, Pathogenic Microbiology, Plant Kingdom, Plant Physiology, Research/Projects, and Physical Science Survey II lecture and lab.
Martha retired in 2018 and was awarded Professor Emeritus status. She leaves a legacy within the students that she influenced and advised over the years. Martha served five years in the college administration as Dean of Arts and Science while maintaining her course schedule in order to remain in the classroom teaching- her first love. She also established and taught a study abroad course, Ecology of Costa Rica.
Martha loved traveling, her flowers, trees, her log house by the stream and most importantly, her dogs. She loved all of her family and friends including her best friend, Vickie Altizer, who will miss her wit, charm, generosity and ability to converse with anyone. She will remain in her family's hearts and will be missed always and forever.
The family wishes to thank the Palliative Care Unit at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for the excellent and compassionate care during Martha's final weeks.
We, her family will plan a celebration of her life in 2021 when it is safer for all of her many friends and family members to celebrate a life well lived.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Virginia Anderson Nursing Textbook Scholarship Fund at Bluefield State College. This endowment was established and supported by Martha to honor her Mother. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 13, 2020.