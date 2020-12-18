Menu
Martha Fay Whitlock Gunter
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Martha Fay Whitlock Gunter

April 22, 1940 - December 17, 2020

Martha Fay Whitlock Gunter, 80, passed away at her home in Fairlawn on Thursday, December 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Daisy Whitlock.

Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Jackie D. Gunter; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Carol Gunter of Fairlawn; granddaughters, Kayla Gunter of Parrott, and Ashley (Luke) Parah of Fairlawn; great grandchildren, Jackson Sadler, Ember Lattimer and Katherine Parah; brother, Daniel L. Whitlock; her canine companion, Jake; and many other relatives and friends.

Services will be private.

The Gunter family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 18, 2020.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
I’ll always remember Fay as being so full of life! My Prayers are with you all. Mike , Jackie and girls we love you!
Kim Davieds
Family
December 23, 2020
Prayers to you Jackie and Michael and family. My Mom always spoke highly of you and your family and all you did for her. Our love and hearts are with you during this time of great loss.
Russell Woodrum
December 19, 2020
She will be having CHRISTMAS with the LORD this year. I loved her and will miss her . She was my aunt and friend. Jackie prayers for you. I know you miss her
Linda Whitlock
December 19, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Praying for you Jackie.
Karen Price
Family
December 18, 2020
Fay was such a great aunt. We enjoyed the fun we had with her. May your hearts be comforted.
Tim Sowers
Family
December 17, 2020
Mike I am so sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Jamie Olsen
Coworker
December 17, 2020
