Martha Fay Whitlock Gunter
April 22, 1940 - December 17, 2020
Martha Fay Whitlock Gunter, 80, passed away at her home in Fairlawn on Thursday, December 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Daisy Whitlock.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Jackie D. Gunter; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Carol Gunter of Fairlawn; granddaughters, Kayla Gunter of Parrott, and Ashley (Luke) Parah of Fairlawn; great grandchildren, Jackson Sadler, Ember Lattimer and Katherine Parah; brother, Daniel L. Whitlock; her canine companion, Jake; and many other relatives and friends.
Services will be private.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 18, 2020.