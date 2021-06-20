Martha Anne Francis Helms
February 27, 2021
Martha Anne Francis Helms, 96, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Runk & Pratt of Leesville Road.
Martha Anne was born in Roanoke, Va., to the late Fred Grover Francis and Martha Murrell Francis.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Thomas Christopher Helms, LCDR, USNR; sons, Fred Thomas Helms and Wayne Crenshaw Helms; as well as her brother, Wilson Murrell Francis.
Martha Anne was a loving mother to Anne Christopher Helms Cooper and husband, Bill, and Lee Thomas Helms, MD., and wife, Sandi, as well as nine grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
The funeral has been changed to 11 a.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Tharp Funeral Home Chapel, Lynchburg, Va., with visitation starting one hour prior. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Roanoke, Va., at 2 p.m.
The family request donations be made to the American Heart Association
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 20, 2021.