Martha June St. Clair StanleyNovember 19, 1945 - Sunday, November 15, 2020Martha June St. Clair Stanley, 74, of Bedford, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 peacefully in her home surrounded by her family. She was born on Monday, November 19, 1945 in Botetourt County, a daughter of the late Ira Hylton St. Clair and Erma Bell Meador St. Clair. She was also preceded in death by sisters, Phyllis Hall, Lola Mae Hunt and her brother, Waymond Arthur St. Clair.She leaves behind her husband of 55 years, David Dennis Stanley; her beloved son, Danny Ray Stanley; her brothers, David St. Clair (Linda), Ray St. Clair; her sisters, Audrey Tuggle, Louise Williamson, Judy Krantz, Shelby Blankenship (Cecil), Candy St. Clair, Sheena Amos (Jerry); her special niece/daughter, Tiffany Marie Maxfield; special great-niece/granddaughter, Mikala, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.The family would like to thank Centra Hospice for their generosity and kindness. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380.Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Virginia Memorial Park with Pastor Greg Rogers officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford. According to guidelines, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.