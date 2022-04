Clark/McGuire



Martha W. McGuire Peggy F. Clark Richard E. Clark Richard S. Clark Karen C. Errkila J. Randy Clark



As we celebrate Christmas without you this year, we will cherish our memories of past Christmases and have peace knowing all of you are with the One who's birth we celebrate.



We love and miss you, Your Family



Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 26, 2021.