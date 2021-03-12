Menu
Martha Clark Mitchell
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Martha Clark Mitchell

May 28, 1964 - March 9, 2021

Martha Clark Mitchell, 56, of Hardy, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

She was born in Clifton Forge, a daughter of the late Wiley E. Clark and Nancy C. Bowling, who survives and had been an area resident all her life. She graduated from National Business College with an associate degree and spent her working career as a nurse's aide with Carilion Hospice. Martha enjoyed photography and being with her family.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Melvin W. Bowling, and her stepson, Justin Lloyd Woods.

Along with her mother, she is survived by her husband, Scott A. Mitchell; former spouse, Ronnie Woods; granddaughter, Elizabeth Woods; a sister, Lana Fridley; four brothers, Eugene "Cooter" Clark and wife, Dorothy, Gary Clark, Dwayne Clark and wife, Connie, William Bowling and wife, Suzie; her mother-in-law, Brenda Mitchell; two sisters-in-law, Amy Mitchell and Laura Bondurant and husband Todd, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at the chapel of John M. Oakey & Son, Salem. The Rev. J. B. Broughman will officiate. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. prior to the service. An online guestbook is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.

John M. Oakey & Son

305 ROANOKE BLVD. SALEM VIRGINIA 24153

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear this about sweet Martha. She had a heart of gold and a kind spirit. I pray for peace and strength for the entire family. Much love to you all. Teresa
Teresa Hamm
March 12, 2021
