Martha Clark Mitchell
May 28, 1964 - March 9, 2021
Martha Clark Mitchell, 56, of Hardy, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
She was born in Clifton Forge, a daughter of the late Wiley E. Clark and Nancy C. Bowling, who survives and had been an area resident all her life. She graduated from National Business College with an associate degree and spent her working career as a nurse's aide with Carilion Hospice. Martha enjoyed photography and being with her family.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Melvin W. Bowling, and her stepson, Justin Lloyd Woods.
Along with her mother, she is survived by her husband, Scott A. Mitchell; former spouse, Ronnie Woods; granddaughter, Elizabeth Woods; a sister, Lana Fridley; four brothers, Eugene "Cooter" Clark and wife, Dorothy, Gary Clark, Dwayne Clark and wife, Connie, William Bowling and wife, Suzie; her mother-in-law, Brenda Mitchell; two sisters-in-law, Amy Mitchell and Laura Bondurant and husband Todd, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at the chapel of John M. Oakey & Son, Salem. The Rev. J. B. Broughman will officiate. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. prior to the service. An online guestbook is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com
John M. Oakey & Son
305 ROANOKE BLVD. SALEM VIRGINIA 24153
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 12, 2021.