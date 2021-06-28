Martha Ann Hodges Stilwell
June 10, 1926 - June 24, 2021
Vinton resident, Martha Ann Hodges Stilwell, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Martha was born on June 10, 1926, in Franklin County. She had just turned 95.
Martha is survived by her son, Michael Bowles and daughter-in-law, Sharon Bowles; stepson, Manuel Thomas "Tommy" Stilwell Jr.; stepdaughters, Lisa Stilwell-Wilson and Leslie White; as well as grandchildren, Rainey Bowles and Shane Bowles; stepgrandchildren, Bailey Stilwell, Briley Stilwell, Kayla Robertson, Bobby Wilson, and Veronica Wilson; her great-granddaughter, Audrey Bowles; three stepgreat-grandchildren, Logan Robertson, Michael Wright, and Brady Robertson; and her close friends and long-time neighbors, Todd and Laura Bondurant.
Martha was preceded in death by her daughter, Jean Bowles; her parents, Fred and Ella Hodges; her brothers, Herbert Hodges, Ernest Hodges, Luther Hodges, Henry Hodges, Wilbur Hodges and Wilford Hodges; and sisters, Ada Hodges Holt, Mildred Hodges Slocum, and Sarah Hodges Nichols; and her husband, Manuel Thomas Stilwell Sr.
Martha worked at the C&P Telephone Company where she met her husband, Tom Stilwell, whom she was married for 24 years until his death in 2002. Martha's life revolved around her church and her family. She was a dedicated member of the Vinton Church of the Brethren at the time of her passing. She was known as a compassionate and loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was always willing to help others whenever she could.
Funeral Services will be conducted at Oakey's Vinton Chapel at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, with Pastor Angella Haranzo officiating. Burial services will follow at Monte Vista Cemetery in Callaway, Franklin County, Va. Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 28, 2021.