Martha Elizabeth Wattam
February 8, 1932 - December 2, 2021
Martha E. "Betty" Wattam was born on February 8, 1932, in Plainview, Texas, and died on December 2, 2021, in Blacksburg, Va.
She had a warm heart, a fantastic sense of humor and a beautiful voice. How she could sing! She worked as a teacher for many years in California and New Mexico. She was the strongest supporter of family, friends and anyone she considered to be the underdog. You knew that she always had your back. She had a wonderful marriage with her husband Joe, and after the kids were raised, she was able to travel the world with him. After his death, her new traveling partners were her sisters, Ruth, Effie and Gellen. The adventures of the traveling sisters are family lore that will not be soon forgotten, nor will any of us forget the sound of the sisters laughing and singing together.
Betty is survived by her sister, Margaret Ellen (Gellen) Conway; son, Robert; daughter Rebecca, eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, a number of nieces, nephews and cousins who were dear to her heart.
A memorial service in her honor will be held in February 2022. Donations can be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 21, 2021.