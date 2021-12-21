Love love love and miss you so much grandbetty. I have so many memories of you that are so special to me. My most favorite one was when we used to listen to the wolves howl at night at your house in tuscon. Also I do remember your house in Taos and yall telling me about the man that stood on the hill lol something like that. I will never forget all the fun times we had together and will always cherish every moment and memory we had. Thank you for always being there for me. We love and miss you and hope you and Grandpa Joe are together watching us.

J Wattam Family December 28, 2021