Martha Elizabeth Wattam
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
150 Country Club Dr SW
Blacksburg, VA
Martha Elizabeth Wattam

February 8, 1932 - December 2, 2021

Martha E. "Betty" Wattam was born on February 8, 1932, in Plainview, Texas, and died on December 2, 2021, in Blacksburg, Va.

She had a warm heart, a fantastic sense of humor and a beautiful voice. How she could sing! She worked as a teacher for many years in California and New Mexico. She was the strongest supporter of family, friends and anyone she considered to be the underdog. You knew that she always had your back. She had a wonderful marriage with her husband Joe, and after the kids were raised, she was able to travel the world with him. After his death, her new traveling partners were her sisters, Ruth, Effie and Gellen. The adventures of the traveling sisters are family lore that will not be soon forgotten, nor will any of us forget the sound of the sisters laughing and singing together.

Betty is survived by her sister, Margaret Ellen (Gellen) Conway; son, Robert; daughter Rebecca, eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, a number of nieces, nephews and cousins who were dear to her heart.

A memorial service in her honor will be held in February 2022. Donations can be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

150 Country Club Dr. SW, Blacksburg, VA 24060
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 21, 2021.
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Love love love and miss you so much grandbetty. I have so many memories of you that are so special to me. My most favorite one was when we used to listen to the wolves howl at night at your house in tuscon. Also I do remember your house in Taos and yall telling me about the man that stood on the hill lol something like that. I will never forget all the fun times we had together and will always cherish every moment and memory we had. Thank you for always being there for me. We love and miss you and hope you and Grandpa Joe are together watching us.
J Wattam
Family
December 28, 2021
I love you grandbetty and I know that your doing well in heaven and talking with grandpa Joe again and please say hi to Betty Bender and Ken Bender for me I love you grandbetty and I will miss you love A friend
K Wattam
Family
December 28, 2021
Hey Grandbetty I am going to miss you so much and god bless you and say hi to Joe for me and Ken and Betty Bender to and god bless you and I love you and go huskers
Anonymous
Family
December 27, 2021
