Martha Gilly Wells
March 10, 2021
Martha Gilly Wells, 86, of Bedford passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, John B. Gilly and Rena Parsons Gilly, and her husband, C. Ray Wells.
Martha is survived by her children, Jonathan Wells (Lisa), Jennifer Cochran (Shane), and Joseph Wells (Diane), and two grandchildren.
There will be no services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lake Christian Ministries.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 16, 2021.