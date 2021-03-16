Mom just told me martha had passed and I'm so very sorry to hear. I have fond memories of your sweet mother, I can still hear her voice. She made the best molasses cookies and was always so much fun and good to us kids. Taking us riding in "The Thing" Just wanted to let you know you all are in our thoughts and prayers. She will surely be missed. Kelley, Terri, and Shirley chewning.

