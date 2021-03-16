Menu
Martha Gilly Wells
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
320 North Bridge Street
Bedford, VA
Martha Gilly Wells

March 10, 2021

Martha Gilly Wells, 86, of Bedford passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, John B. Gilly and Rena Parsons Gilly, and her husband, C. Ray Wells.

Martha is survived by her children, Jonathan Wells (Lisa), Jennifer Cochran (Shane), and Joseph Wells (Diane), and two grandchildren.

There will be no services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lake Christian Ministries.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 16, 2021.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Mom just told me martha had passed and I'm so very sorry to hear. I have fond memories of your sweet mother, I can still hear her voice. She made the best molasses cookies and was always so much fun and good to us kids. Taking us riding in "The Thing" Just wanted to let you know you all are in our thoughts and prayers. She will surely be missed. Kelley, Terri, and Shirley chewning.
Kelley
March 18, 2021
Joseph and Diane. Saddened to hear of this loss. She was a one of a kind person. Heart of gold and so sweet and kind. She will be missed by many!
David & Lori Byl
March 18, 2021
Joseph and Diane, I'm thinking about you. Martha was a special person.
Merle Meadows
March 16, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. You and your loved one will be in my thoughts and prayers
Michael Mullenax
Friend
March 16, 2021
I'm very saddened to hear of the loss of Martha Wells, she was loved and will be missed by many. Sending prayers for comfort and peace for the family.
Barry Bane
Friend
March 16, 2021
We are so very sorry for your loss sending hugs and prayers.
Debbie Eanes Rifendifer
March 16, 2021
Prayers for the family. She was a sweet lady. I used to see her at West Lake Kroger before Ray died. Also remember her from when we all lived in Vinton days.
Norma Bennett
March 16, 2021
Our family sends sympathy. We enjoyed being your neighbors on Cameron Drive. I remember your Mom and my Mom worked together to bake goodies with yeast. Happy memories!
Stefanie Scholand Fowler
March 16, 2021
