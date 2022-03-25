Menu
Martin Jay "Marty" Hawks
1969 - 2022
BORN
1969
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Calling hours
Mar, 27 2022
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
Martin "Marty" Jay Hawks

August 27, 1969 - February 28, 2022

Martin "Marty" Jay Hawks, 52, of United Arab Emirates, formerly of Phoenix, Ariz. and Dublin, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 28, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Posie and Mary Hawks, Albert and Mary Long, and Andrew Coleman.

Marty was born August 27, 1969. He graduated from Pulaski County High School and participated in sports activities. He is a Graduate of VMI and many lasting friendships were formed during those college years. Marty was a member of Dublin Baptist Church in Dublin, Va. He served in the Army Reserves for over 18 years and was deployed to many areas out of the U.S. as a dedicated service man.

Marty enjoyed Bluegrass music, was adventurous, and he was a people person, never meeting a stranger. He inherited the "gift of gab".

The family wishes to thank everyone that assisted with his travel back home to Dublin, Va., and the many calls and food from friends and family.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Alexander James Hawks and Nicholas George Hawks, both of Calif.; parents, Phillips and Sandra Hawks of Dublin, Va.; brothers, Richard Andrew Hawks of Lillydell, Va., and David Wayne Hawks of Kernersville, N.C.; sister, Tammy Hawks Windle and her husband, Tim Windle of Salisbury, N.C.; nephew, Christopher Chase Sarver of Ohio; nieces, Zoey Elizabeth Hawks of Kernersville, N.C., and DeAnna Leigh Hawks of Lillydell, Va.; grandmother, Ann Sunman of Penn.; special friend, Niovelyn Layan; mother of his sons, Janet Hawks of Calif.; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and an abundance of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, Va. Graveside services with full military honors will follow at 3 p.m. in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Va.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the CID Agents Association at https://cidaa.net/donations.html.

The Hawks family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 25, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St., Radford, VA
Mar
28
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St., Radford, VA
Mar
28
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery
Dublin, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You are not alone, I’m always here for you. You are always in my thoughts and prayers. I will keep you in my heart forever ❤
Niovelyn Layan
Friend
March 24, 2022
Tammy and families,
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Kathy and Freddie Bishop,
Amy and Eric Berry
Kathy Bishop
Friend
March 24, 2022
Niovelyn Layan
March 24, 2022
