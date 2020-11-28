Menu
Marvin Gordon Bishop
November 27, 2020

Marvin Gordon Bishop, 77 of Willis, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. He was preceded by his parents, Troy and Verna Bishop; sister, Reva Scaggs; and brothers, Nelson and Marlin Bishop.

He is survived by his sister, Zelwood Weddle and friend, Gene Vaughn; brother and sisters-in-law, Jerry and Iola Bishop, and Vera Bishop; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020 in the Big Sand Cemetery with Pastor James Bradley officiating. Masonic Services will be held by Masonic Lodge #329.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Floyd County Rescue Squad, Station 4, P.O. Box 257, Floyd, VA 24091.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Big Sand Cemetery
