Marvin Lomax "Shorty" Harris
September 15, 1941 - January 4, 2022
Marvin Lomax "Shorty" Harris, age 80 years old of Troutville passed away at home on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. His struggle to breathe is now over.
He was the son of the late Elmer and Myrtle Kessler Harris. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Clyde Harris and Buzz Harris; his sisters, Butterfly Harris and Jackie Byers.
Shorty served his country in the United States Army from 1964 to 1966. He was a simple, hardworking man all of his life. He was a jack of all trades; self-taught in them all. He loved to hunt, trap, run his sawmill, work in the garden, build things, tinker around outdoors, or just talking with friends. His love of giving advice affectionately earned him the nickname, "Supervisor." With the help of family and friends, he was able to see his final garden planted from seeds he started in the spring. He was able to plant one tomato plant and do some hoeing until his breathing got worse. He had emphysema for over 28 years and finally lung cancer. He was able to see and taste his produce, and gave lots of it away; which brought him the most joy. Thanks to his older son, Craig, he was able to do just that. Shorty fought so hard; wouldn't give up until his strength finally ran out.
You are now free. Rest in peace!
Shorty leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Linda Faye Goad Harris; his son, Craig (Bonnie) Harris; his daughter, Rhonda (Jerry) Green, all of Troutville; son, Dean (Maria) of Fincastle; grandchildren, Heather Cox and fiancé, Brian of Salem, Justin Green and Abbey Green of Troutville, Natalie Harris of Watauga, Texas; his step-grandchildren, Page (Brooks) Terry of Montvale, and Corporal Erin (Mikayla) Terry, USMC of Twenty-nine Palms, California; his brother, Dennis (Barbara) Harris of Troutville; sister, Sylvia (Gary) Crawford of Ridgeway, South Carolina; a special nephew, Dwayne Cauley of Jacksonville, North Carolina; his "adopted" granddaughters, Lexi and Lindsey; and many, many friends.
The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice for their love, care, and compassion shown to Shorty in his last months, especially Lindsey his nurse. All were exceptional, you will not be forgotten.
Graveside services with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Pleasant Dale Memorial Park, 3732 Breckenridge Mill Road Fincastle with Pastor Jay Robinette officiating. There will be no visitation. Rader Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice
, or do something kind for someone expecting nothing in return.
Online condolences may be made to Shorty's family
.
