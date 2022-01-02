Menu
Marvin Lawrence "Buddy" Hudson
FUNERAL HOME
Kendall Funeral Home - Pembroke
605 Snidow St.
Pembroke, VA
Marvin Lawrence "Buddy" Hudson

December 30, 2021

Marvin Lawrence "Buddy" Hudson, 88, of Pembroke, departed this life on Thursday, December 30, 2021, in the sweet embrace of his loving family and with his pug Maggie at his feet.

Buddy was born the day after Christmas in 1933 to the late Raymond Lawrence Hudson and the late Ora Willard Taylor of Pearisburg. Surprisingly, the man who never seemed to age barely lived to see 1934, because for a while, the only thing Buddy would hold down in his stomach was Eagle Brand milk. From that moment forward, he was determined to live a life that beat the odds; and that is exactly what he did.

After laboring on the Willard family farm in Rye Hollow and securing a seventh-grade education, he began his career carrying buckets of water across steel beams for construction workers at Celanese. After working other odd jobs in Giles County, and with about twenty dollars to his name, Buddy headed northeast to look for work. When the well ran dry, and after a couple night's sleep on some park benches in Baltimore, Buddy found his first big job at Dom's Food Basket. And just like that, his hankering for the grocery store business began, and Giles County's favorite entrepreneur was born.

Buddy's career eventually led him to Northern Virginia, where he met his mentor Nat Movitz and the love of his life, Alice Marie Simmons. Bud and Alice met at the corner drug store in Fairfax in early 1960 and married less than a year later on September 10. Their marriage was fruitful, and along with a handful of local grocery stores, they produced three loving daughters. There is no denying that he was a pillar of the community and the lives of his family.

Most folks knew Buddy from one of the seven stores he and Alice operated in Giles County—from Pearisburg Food Center to both Little Giants and Super Val-Us—but his family knew him best as a loving Husband, Dad, Brother, Grandad, Father-in-Law, Uncle, and Great Grandad.

In addition to his wife Alice and his three girls, Brenda Metro (Andy), Jennifer Williams (Adrian) and Karen Hudson, Buddy is survived by his sisters, Shirley Ritter and Juanita Lucas. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Bob Taylor and sister, Francis Perdue. Few people adored him more than his nine grandchildren, Andy, Jennifer, Madison, Paige, Maya, Aidan, Zane, Ian, and Aniston, along with his seven great-grandchildren, Ella, Aubrey, Bryce, Brody, Theo, Marshall, and Austin.

Buddy was an incredibly consistent man (almost always wearing a plaid shirt and Wrangler jeans); he was satisfied with little (even when God blessed him with an abundance); and he wanted so much more for the people he loved (there was no better provider). Bud's family thanks his generous caregivers, Beth and Jessica, and Carilion Hospice (especially his nurse, Joelle) for their invaluable assistance in his final days.

The family will receive friends at Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead on Monday, January 3, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m., with the funeral to follow there on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Giles County Animal Shelter or the Alzheimer's Association.

A guestbook is available to send condolences or share a story by visiting www.kendallfuneralhome.com. The staff of Kendall Funeral Home are honored to be serving the Hudson Family.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Riverview Baptist Church
Ripplemead, VA
Jan
4
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Riverview Baptist Church
Ripplemead, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Kendall Funeral Home - Pembroke
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I just learned of Buddy"s death. As a young girl I remember visiting his and Alice's store every Friday when my parents went grocery shopping at Kroger. We always bought our produce from Buddy and Alice. I always was treated to a Reese Cup. I left Giles County 45 years ago but always fondly remembered Buddy and Alice. I'm sure so many people have passed through and we're touched by their lives. Buddy will certainly be missed.
--Mollissa Semones
Daughter of Bill and Virginia Sartin
Mollissa Semones
Friend
January 12, 2022
Having moved from Boston to Newport in 17 Buddy was one of the first people i got to know.He was easy to talk to and great with produce picks.God bless you will be missed.
Dennis Dullea
Friend
January 5, 2022
I am so sorry to hear about Buddy. He was a really good man. My thoughts and prayers are with you Alice and family.
Esther( Sissy) Newby(Gilmer)
Family
January 4, 2022
I dusted off an old encyclopedia and looked up "Local Produce Market Owner" and, not surprisingly, I found Buddy's picture. Not really, but you know what I mean. I think all of Giles County will agree that Buddy was the Gold Standard for this profession. Talking with Buddy, it took only a few seconds to realize that he took the business of taking care of his customers seriously. He was a guy who would apologized for a poor growing season when his produce didn't quite meet his standards. He took it personally. He was a great guy to meet at the store, and a darn good neighbor too.

Alice and the girls, you are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Rick Sparks
Neighbor
January 4, 2022
So sorry to hear about Mr. Hudson. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time.
Alton & Drema Thompson
Friend
January 4, 2022
I was 16 when Buddy hired me to work in his grocery store. I learned so much from Alice and Buddy. He will be missed.
Barbara Henderson Moses
Coworker
January 3, 2022
So sorry to hear of Buddy passing. I always enjoyed telling jokes to him at the store. He was always so generous to the Newport Rescue Squad while i was a member there .My thoughts and prayers are with the family. Tim Steele
Timothy Steele
January 3, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Jane Hudson Hudson
Family
January 3, 2022
He will be missed alot here in Giles, but he will always watching and keeping up with family.
Karen. Popp Williams
Friend
January 3, 2022
Love and prayers to everyone. Mr. Hudson was a wonderful man. He will always be missed. I always enjoyed talking to him when I stopped by the stores. May God bless each and everyone of you during this time.
Brett Farmer
Friend
January 3, 2022
Our deepest sympathies and prayers for your family during this difficult time. May God wrap his loving arms around each of you.
Ryan and Sue Ellen Rutherford
Friend
January 2, 2022
We are sorry for your loss and praying for you all. Love, Bobby and Carolyn Kessinger
Bobby Kessinger
Friend
January 2, 2022
Daddy loved Buddy. Some people may have thought they didn't much care for one another, but in reality, they were good friends as their wives and daughters know very well. We are sorry for your loss and pray God will comfort you all. Love, Kim and Bobby
Kimberley Farmer
Friend
January 2, 2022
Alice,Brenda,Jennifer and Karen, we are so sorry for the loss of your beloved husband and father. Our hearts go out to each of you and your families. We pray that your memories and the love you have for Buddy will bring you comfort now and in the coming days, weeks and years. You all are in our prayers.
Mary and Charlie Morgan
January 2, 2022
Bubby was one of the HARDEST working man I knew. I worked with him at Super Val-U in Newport for 10 years. He was my favorite boss I’ve ever had, we had some fun times at the store.
My deepest sympathy goes out to his loved ones of his family. He will be deeply missed. Sending prayers for you all!
April Fisher
Coworker
January 2, 2022
I will forever remember Buddy and his store in Pearisburg. He was very kind and generous. I recall his store made local deliveries. This was a wonderful servomechanisms for my mom who was caring for her mother, grandmother, and raising three young children.
Dawn (Bagby) Coble
Friend
January 2, 2022
Alice and family.
Our deepest sympathies go out to you and your family. May God give you the peace that you seek. May our condolences bring you comfort and may our prayers ease the pain of this loss. We offer you our thoughts, prayers and well-wishes during this dark time in your life

Denise Oliver
Meagan Oliver
Natasha Smith
Denise Oliver
Friend
January 2, 2022
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Althea Harvey
Acquaintance
January 1, 2022
Alice and extended family members: So sorry for your loss. God bless you all and sincere condolences. Buddy led a full and meaningful life and will be remembered with nothing but good thoughts. He was kind to everyone,
Jackie and Pam Williams
Acquaintance
January 1, 2022
Dear Alice & Family,
So sorry for your loss. God bless each of you.
Kay and Mark Jennings
Friend
January 1, 2022
Alice and family,
I'm so very sorry for your loss. May God bless and comfort you during your time of sadness.
JoAnn Atkins
January 1, 2022
Deepest sympathy to his family. Buddy will be greatly missed.
Elva & Frank Douthat
Friend
January 1, 2022
Bud was without question one of the most hard working men ever. Taking his job very seriously. Wanting his produce arranged a certain way. And it was perfection! A man of few words that loved his pug by his side! And to Alice. You have been my mom.s best friend for YEARS. Most think you all are sisters. You are that close. We are sorry for your loss but ALWAYS know we are here for you and love you very much!
Lisa Snell
Friend
January 1, 2022
So sorry for your loss.
Peggy Cruise
Friend
January 1, 2022
Buddy was always a wonderful man! The community will absolutely feel his absence! Praying for your family for peace in this time of grief. Buddy will always be remembered!
April Mcdaniel
Friend
January 1, 2022
What a fine gentleman Mr. Hudson was, he always had a smile on his face and always so great to help you in any way he could. He will be missed. Prayers for Mrs. Hudson and the rest of the family.
John & Kathy Stanley
Friend
December 31, 2021
Alice and family, may God comfort each of you during this difficult time. Buddy sure left a legacy for his family and the community. You will each be in our prayers. Cherish every single memory that he left with each of you. God Bless you Alice. May God comfort your broken heart a little each day.
Micheal & Charlotte Epperley
December 31, 2021
Showing 1 - 27 of 27 results