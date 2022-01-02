I dusted off an old encyclopedia and looked up "Local Produce Market Owner" and, not surprisingly, I found Buddy's picture. Not really, but you know what I mean. I think all of Giles County will agree that Buddy was the Gold Standard for this profession. Talking with Buddy, it took only a few seconds to realize that he took the business of taking care of his customers seriously. He was a guy who would apologized for a poor growing season when his produce didn't quite meet his standards. He took it personally. He was a great guy to meet at the store, and a darn good neighbor too.



Alice and the girls, you are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Rick Sparks Neighbor January 4, 2022